News

HMD Global launches Nokia Lite Earbuds at Rs 2,799: Check specs, other details

News

The Nokia earbuds are powered by 6 mm audio drivers. HMD Global claims that the new earbuds provide 36 hours of playtime

Nokia BH205 Charcoal

The earbuds are selling at a best-buy price of Rs 2,799

HMD Global launched Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 and Wired Buds WB 101 in India. The earbuds and the wired earphones are placed in the entry-level category. The earbuds come with a charging case that has a battery capacity of 400mAh. Also Read - Nokia launches a budget flip phone with clamshell design at CES 2022

Pricing and availability

The Nokia Lite Earbuds will be available in Charcoal colour. The company has listed the Nokia Lite Earbuds with a best-buy price of is Rs 2799. HMD Global claims Nokia Lite Earbuds and Nokia Wired Buds will be available across Nokia.com, offline retail stores and e-commerce platforms in India. Also Read - Nokia launches four new budget smartphones at CES 2022 in its C, G series: Here's a look

The Nokia Wired Buds will be available in four colour variants of Black, White, Blue and Red at a best-buy price of Rs 299, across Nokia.com, retail stores and e-commerce platforms. Also Read - India starts testing 5G technology in Gujarat’s Ajol village

Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205

The earbuds are powered by 6 mm audio drivers. HMD Global claims that the new Nokia earbuds provide 36 hours of playtime, enabled by the two 40 mAh batteries in each bud (with 6 hours on one charge) and an additional 30 hours with the 400 mAh battery in the charging case.

For connectivity, the earbuds use Bluetooth 5.0. To interact, the user gets touch commands to answer calls, play music, or pause it. The earbuds also support Smart Voice Assistants – Siri and Google Assistant.

Nokia Wired Buds WB 101

The wired earphones are enabled by 10 mm drivers and also get passive noise isolation features. It also gets in-line mic for voice calls and basic functions. The buds also support Smart Voice Assistants – Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant. The Nokia Wired Buds come with a ‘non-tangle soft flat cable’. For connectivity there’s a 3.5mm audio jack.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global said: “As we continue to diversify our portfolio and strengthen the Nokia product ecosystem across different categories, audio accessories will be a key focus area for us. India is already among the top 5 largest markets for TWS earbuds and we expect a lot of action in this segment in 2022. We have received tremendous response to the audio accessories that we had launched in India last year and we are starting the New Year with two new products to further bolster our offerings in this segment. The key trends of remote working, e-learning and OTT content consumption will increase demand and adoption of personal audio devices and we are aiming to cater to this demand with our broad range of audio accessories.”

  Published Date: January 11, 2022 3:08 PM IST

