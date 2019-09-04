Nokia Mobile may launch four new smartphones at IFA 2019

HMD Global the company behind Nokia-branded smartphones has posted a number of teasers in the past couple of days. These teasers are aimed at generating hype for the upcoming Nokia launch event at IFA 2019. As per the teasers, the company is planning to launch a number of smartphones at the launch event. HMD Global has not really shared any details about the upcoming smartphones. However, the latest teaser on the Nokia Mobile Twitter confirmed that the company will launch four smartphones.

Nokia Mobile teaser tweet details

According to a report by NokiaPowerUser, the company revealed the latest piece of information in its sixth teaser video. HMD Global also confirmed that it will share more details about the devices on September 5, 2019. As per the report, Nokia is likely to launch revamped and updated versions of its current lineup at the launch. Even though the teaser indicates that the company will launch four smartphones, the company may launch more devices. It is likely that the company may launch its Nokia 6.2, and Nokia 7.2 devices for the mid-range segment.

Can you guess the 4th member of our brand new mobile family? All secrets revealed tomorrow at IFA Berlin. ​#IFA2019 #NokiamobileLive​

— Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) September 4, 2019

As previously reported, the company is also likely to launch its Nokia 5.2 in the market. It is interesting that HMD Global has already sent us a press invite about the India launch of new devices. It is possible that the company may unveil these devices at IFA 2019 and then launch them in India just a week later. As per the invite, the company is planning to launch the rumored devices in India on September 11, 2019.

The report also noted that HMD Global may also launch new feature phone devices at the launch event. Digging a bit further, we think that the company may launch 2019 versions of its Nokia 110 and Nokia 2720. Taking a look at the latest teaser, the 15-second video is quite cryptic in nature. It goes on to show us mountains, water-bodies, and sky with grand music. The video then cuts to give us less than a half-second glimpse of a partial smartphone figure outline.