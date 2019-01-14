comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia N9 could be the next nostalgic device with KaiOS from HMD Global, might launch at MWC 2019
News

Nokia N9 could be the next nostalgic device with KaiOS from HMD Global, might launch at MWC 2019

News

HMD Global's next big feature phone could be the resurrected version of Nokia N9 with KaiOS.

  • Published: January 14, 2019 8:53 AM IST
nokia n9 kaios ces 2019 main

Source: Nokians.fr

HMD Global, the Finnish company with license to sell Nokia-branded phones, has been playing its nostalgia card carefully. It first resurrected the Nokia 3310 and then introduced the Nokia 8110 Matrix phone with a smart feature phone operating system. Now, Google may have inadvertently revealed the next Nokia phone that could be resurrected by the company. At CES 2019, Google had a giant booth outside the Las Vegas Convention Centre to display all the devices that support Google Assistant. In one of the installation there, Google had the smart feature phones powered by KaiOS. While JioPhone and Nokia 8110 4G were present, there was also a third device that looked similar to Nokia N9, the first and only MeeGo powered phone.

The device was spotted by French website Nokians and it definitely makes for an interesting observation. The as-yet-unannounced device is placed in between the Nokia 8110 4G and JioPhone and one can see the Nokia logo even though the image is not very clear. Since Google is listing the device under the category of Google Assistant-supported device, one can say that it is running KaiOS, a modern operating system aimed at feature phone users.

Lenovo Smart Clock to Whirlpool KitchenAid Smart Display: Top Google Assistant devices announced at CES 2019

Also Read

Lenovo Smart Clock to Whirlpool KitchenAid Smart Display: Top Google Assistant devices announced at CES 2019

The body and design of the device in question looks like the iconic Nokia N9 and it is even being shown in the cyan color that older Nokia phones were known for. This could only mean that HMD Global could be planning to bring back that the polycarbonate shells that were offered in different colors with this particular device. There is also a door at the top of the device that could be the cover for SIM as well as charging port.

Google has been trying aggressively to challenge Amazon Alexa and at CES 2019, the search giant went all in with its own set of devices and showcasing devices from its partners. While all Android smartphones come with Google Assistant by default, these feature phones running KaiOS are the only other devices to support Google’s digital assistant.

Watch: Nokia 8110 First Look

HMD Global has used the Mobile World Congress as a platform to launch the resurrected version of its older but successful feature phones. With Nokia 3110 and Nokia 8110 4G getting rave reviews, the company might actually introduce a modern Nokia N9 with KaiOS instead of MeeGo. With feature phones still selling in emerging markets like India, where the data connectivity is getting ever cheaper, the phone might actually be able to challenge smartphones with its design and price point.

You Might be Interested

Nokia N9

Nokia N9
MeeGo OS, v1.2 Harmattan
1 GHz Cortex A8
8 MP, 3264x2448 pixels
  • Published Date: January 14, 2019 8:53 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia N9 could be the next nostalgic device with KaiOS from HMD Global
thumb-img
News
Apple AirPower wireless charging pad finally enters production: Report
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10+ tipped to launch with 7.8mm thick body, 4000mAh battery on February 20
thumb-img
News
Alleged OnePlus 7 with full-screen display, possible slider design leaked

Most Popular

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL reportedly getting HDR video support on Netflix

Vodafone debuts Rs 396 prepaid plan with unlimited calling, 96.6GB data

Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 6.2 may debut at MWC 2019

Xiaomi starts Android Pie beta program for select Redmi smartphones

Nokia N9 could be the next nostalgic device with KaiOS from HMD Global

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 6.2 may debut at MWC 2019

News

Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 6.2 may debut at MWC 2019
Nokia N9 could be the next nostalgic device with KaiOS from HMD Global

News

Nokia N9 could be the next nostalgic device with KaiOS from HMD Global
Nokia 3.1 Plus price in India slashed by Rs 1,500: Features and specifications

Deals

Nokia 3.1 Plus price in India slashed by Rs 1,500: Features and specifications
Nokia 9 PureView to launch this month in Dubai, India launch in February: Report

News

Nokia 9 PureView to launch this month in Dubai, India launch in February: Report
Nokia 6.2 leak suggests punch hole camera design, Snapdragon 632 chipset

News

Nokia 6.2 leak suggests punch hole camera design, Snapdragon 632 chipset

हिंदी समाचार

KaiOS ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम पर बेस्ड नए फोन को जल्द लॉन्च करेगी HMD Global!

शाओमी ने कहा रेडमी Note 7 में दिए गए हैं वाटर-सील्ड पोर्ट और बटन

Nokia 5.1 Plus कल से ऑफलाइन रिटेल स्टोर्स पर होगा उपलब्ध, कीमत में भी हुई कटौती

Nokia 3.1 Plus की कीमत में हुई 1,500 रुपये की कटौती, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

वोडाफोन ने पेश किया नया 396 रुपये का प्री-पेड प्लान, मिल रही है अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

News

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL reportedly getting HDR video support on Netflix
News
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL reportedly getting HDR video support on Netflix
Vodafone debuts Rs 396 prepaid plan with unlimited calling, 96.6GB data

News

Vodafone debuts Rs 396 prepaid plan with unlimited calling, 96.6GB data
Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 6.2 may debut at MWC 2019

News

Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 6.2 may debut at MWC 2019
Xiaomi starts Android Pie beta program for select Redmi smartphones

News

Xiaomi starts Android Pie beta program for select Redmi smartphones
Nokia N9 could be the next nostalgic device with KaiOS from HMD Global

News

Nokia N9 could be the next nostalgic device with KaiOS from HMD Global