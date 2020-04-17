The Google Phone app is standard on all Android One smartphones including Nokia’s recent phones. Known to be a simple, minimal app, the dialer by Google doesn’t come with a lot of new features like flip to silence or automatic call recording. However, a new update might be the signal for a Google Phone renovation. Also Read - OnePlus partners Nokia for OZO Audio in OnePlus 8 Pro

The app has been working on extra features like call recording for a while now and some Indian users who had Nokia smartphones began receiving an update of the app with call recording enabled. A recent post on the official Nokia community forums had a Nokia 7 Plus user confirming that they got the feature. Since, many others with Nokia 7.2, Nokia 8.1, and the Nokia 7 Plus in India have reported getting the new feature. Also Read - Nokia 9.3 PureView tipped to pack 120Hz display, 108MP camera

This suggests that the new Google Phone update is almost ready and should have a much wider rollout soon. It is also worth mentioning that Google is also working on the flip to silence feature on the version v47 update of Google Phone. That’s not all. There is also another new feature for video calling users. The new feature will allow you to answer video calls in a one-way fashion. Also Read - Nokia 8 Sirocco starts receiving Android 10 update

Nokia 9.3 could feature 108-megapixel camera

In other news, the upcoming Nokia 9.3 PureView flagship smartphone was recently tipped off to feature a 108-megapixel camera. There are reports claiming that the company has tested 24-megapixel, 20-megapixel and 48-megapixel sensors for the Nokia 9.3 PureView, before landing on the 108-megapixel sensor. If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming phone could launch in August or September.

Moreover, the phone is also tipped to feature a 120Hz refresh rate panel, something a lot of flagships are carrying now. We recently saw the Samsung Galaxy S20 series feature 120Hz panels and then the OnePlus 8 Pro also featured the same. The launch of the upcoming Nokia phone has been delayed a few times and the core reason is due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that has taken a huge hit on manufacturing and logistics across the globe.

