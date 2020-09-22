comscore Nokia Power Earbuds and Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker launched
Nokia Power Earbuds and Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker launched: Price, features

The brand also took the wraps off its Nokia Power Earbuds, which will be available in the new Polar Night and Fern colors.

  Updated: September 22, 2020 10:04 PM IST
Nokia Power earbuds

HMD Global has launched new audio products, alongside the Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 smartphones. The company has unveiled its latest Nokia Power Earbuds Lite and the new pair of wireless earphones come with a price label of 59.9 EUR (around Rs 5,164). It will be available for purchase globally from October. The customers will get three color options to choose from and these are Charcoal, Fjord, and Snow. Also Read - Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 launched: Price, full specifications, and sale details

The brand also took the wraps off its Nokia Power Earbuds, which will be available in the new Polar Night and Fern colors. This audio product comes with an average global retail price of 79 EUR (around Rs 6,811). The Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker is available globally starting November for an average global retail price of 34.9 EUR. Also Read - Nokia 3.4 budget smartphones gets certified by FCC, hints at triple rear cameras

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite is claimed to offer 35 hours of playtime and comfortable design with intuitive touch control, giving you easy navigation whether it’s taking calls or skipping tracks. The IPX7 certification will make them waterproof up to 1m for 30 minutes,. So, you can break a sweat in the gym or run in the rain worry-free. The product has the 6mm graphene speaker drivers. The original Nokia Power Earbuds are being refreshed with two new colors – Polar Night, inspired by the Nokia 8.3 5G, and a fresh new color – Mint. Also Read - Nokia C3 goes on sale in India: Check price, specifications and other details

Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker

The Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker is designed to be truly portable. The company is saying that it will give you up to 4 hours of playtime, while the integrated microphone will make group calls on the go. You can also pair two speakers for high-quality stereo audio output. Just like all our audio devices, it comes with universal Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility, so you can connect to all your devices, whatever the brand.

  Published Date: September 22, 2020 9:57 PM IST
  Updated Date: September 22, 2020 10:04 PM IST

