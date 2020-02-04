comscore Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, specifications and other details
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, specifications and other details
News

Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, specifications and other details

News

The new true wireless earbuds from Nokia come with a price label of RMB 699, which is roughly Rs 7,120 in India.

  • Published: February 4, 2020 4:58 PM IST
Nokia Power Earbuds

Nokia has expanded its wireless earbuds portfolio and launched a new pair of Nokia Power Earbuds in China. These were first unveiled at the IFA event back in 2019. The new true wireless earbuds from Nokia come with a price label of RMB 699, which is roughly Rs 7,120 in India. At the moment, it is unknown whether the earphones will make it to other markets.

Related Stories


The brand is selling the Nokia Power Earbuds in two colors, including black and light gray. The latest wireless earphones from the company support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It comes with an IPX7 rating, which means that the earbuds are waterproof. The company claims its Nokia Power Earbuds can last up to 150 hours along with the charging case. One can expect up to 5 hours of battery life on a single full charge, as per the company.

Watch: Top 5 Truly Wireless Earbuds

It features a 50mAh battery and Nokia says the earbuds can be charged multiple times using the charging case’s 3,000mAh battery capacity. Notably, the charging case can be charged via a USB Type-C port compatible cable, which is a welcomed addition.

Portronics TWS earphones launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999: Check features

Also Read

Portronics TWS earphones launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999: Check features

The new Nokia Power Earbuds come with a 6mm graphene driver unit for audio output. One will also be able to Google Assistant by just tapping a button, allowing for hands-free voice commands. As mentioned above, the Nokia earphones are currently being sold in China via various online portals.

Besides, earlier today, Portronics too launched its latest (TWS) wireless earphones. It is priced at Rs 3,999 in India. The earbuds are available for purchase via both online and offline stores. The Bluetooth earphones come with an IPX4 rating, meaning they are sweat and splash-proof. The brand claims that its Portronics Harmonics Twins II earbuds can deliver “truly authentic stereo sound with powerful bass performance.” It packs a battery that can offer 12 hours of playback time, as per the company.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 4, 2020 4:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, features
News
Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, features
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G update rolling out to users

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G update rolling out to users

Moto One Power, One Hyper kernel source codes released

News

Moto One Power, One Hyper kernel source codes released

Elon Musk 'hires' AI to report directly to him

News

Elon Musk 'hires' AI to report directly to him

Poco X2 launched in India: Top five features

Photo Gallery

Poco X2 launched in India: Top five features

Poco X2 launched in India: 120Hz display, Snapdragon 730G and other top features

Photo Gallery

Poco X2 launched in India: 120Hz display, Snapdragon 730G and other top features

Most Popular

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, features

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G update rolling out to users

Moto One Power, One Hyper kernel source codes released

Elon Musk 'hires' AI to report directly to him

Xiaomi launches another MIJIA Electric Screwdriver for RMB 129

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, features

News

Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, features
Nokia 8 update rolling out to users

News

Nokia 8 update rolling out to users
Nokia phones discounted: Check new prices of Nokia 7.2, 6.2, 4.2, 7.1, 6.1 Plus and 5.1 Plus

Deals

Nokia phones discounted: Check new prices of Nokia 7.2, 6.2, 4.2, 7.1, 6.1 Plus and 5.1 Plus
Nokia 5.2 hands-on images show quad rear camera setup

News

Nokia 5.2 hands-on images show quad rear camera setup
Nokia 55-inch UHD LED Smart Android TV to go on sale at 12-noon

Smart TVs

Nokia 55-inch UHD LED Smart Android TV to go on sale at 12-noon

हिंदी समाचार

Poco X2 vs Poco F1 : कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स के मामले में कौन है बेहतर

Telefunken ने 32इंच HD-रेड्डी स्मार्ट TV को 9,990 रुपये में किया लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Vivo V19 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन की प्री-बुकिंग फरवरी महीने से शुरू होगी

गूगल सर्च में आया नया फीचर, अब यूजर्स मोबाइल प्रीपेड प्लान को कर पाएंगे रिचार्ज और कंपेयर

Poco X2 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 15999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, features
News
Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, features
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G update rolling out to users

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G update rolling out to users
Moto One Power, One Hyper kernel source codes released

News

Moto One Power, One Hyper kernel source codes released
Elon Musk 'hires' AI to report directly to him

News

Elon Musk 'hires' AI to report directly to him
Xiaomi launches another MIJIA Electric Screwdriver for RMB 129

News

Xiaomi launches another MIJIA Electric Screwdriver for RMB 129