Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, specifications and other details

Nokia has expanded its wireless earbuds portfolio and launched a new pair of Nokia Power Earbuds in China. These were first unveiled at the IFA event back in 2019. The new true wireless earbuds from Nokia come with a price label of RMB 699, which is roughly Rs 7,120 in India. At the moment, it is unknown whether the earphones will make it to other markets.

The brand is selling the Nokia Power Earbuds in two colors, including black and light gray. The latest wireless earphones from the company support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It comes with an IPX7 rating, which means that the earbuds are waterproof. The company claims its Nokia Power Earbuds can last up to 150 hours along with the charging case. One can expect up to 5 hours of battery life on a single full charge, as per the company.

Watch: Top 5 Truly Wireless Earbuds

It features a 50mAh battery and Nokia says the earbuds can be charged multiple times using the charging case’s 3,000mAh battery capacity. Notably, the charging case can be charged via a USB Type-C port compatible cable, which is a welcomed addition.

The new Nokia Power Earbuds come with a 6mm graphene driver unit for audio output. One will also be able to Google Assistant by just tapping a button, allowing for hands-free voice commands. As mentioned above, the Nokia earphones are currently being sold in China via various online portals.

Besides, earlier today, Portronics too launched its latest (TWS) wireless earphones. It is priced at Rs 3,999 in India. The earbuds are available for purchase via both online and offline stores. The Bluetooth earphones come with an IPX4 rating, meaning they are sweat and splash-proof. The brand claims that its Portronics Harmonics Twins II earbuds can deliver “truly authentic stereo sound with powerful bass performance.” It packs a battery that can offer 12 hours of playback time, as per the company.