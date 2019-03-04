comscore
Nokia Pro Wireless earphones priced at Rs 5,499 now available in India

Nokia Pro Wireless earphones come with clippable magnetic earbuds that also serve other functions.

  • Published: March 4, 2019 10:31 AM IST
nokia pro wireless main

Nokia Pro Wireless earphones with model number BH-107 is now available to purchase in India. The wireless earphones have been listed for purchase on the company website for a retail price of Rs 5,499 and can be purchased from the official Nokia Store. Nokia is offering the Pro Wireless as an accessory that will work with Nokia Android smartphones as well as other devices. The company says these wireless earphones are ideal for calls all day or for listening to music on the move and it comes only in Black color option.

In terms of features, the Nokia Pro Wireless earphones is rated to last up to 10 hours on a single charge and weighs around 45 grams. It comes with a USB Type-A to microUSB cable in the box along with three pairs of earbuds and three pairs of ergonomic ear tips. Nokia says the earbuds have a height of 25.6mm while the neckband has a resting dimension of 178mm x 131mm. The full length of the neckband is 450mm while the earphone cord is 275mm. It takes approximately two to three hours to charge these wireless earphones from Nokia.

Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

The Nokia Pro Wireless earphones also comes with functions like magnetic clipping of earbuds. Users can clip earbuds together to end calls or pause music and unclip to answer calls or resume music. The function is similar to that of OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones launched last year. Other functions include power on/off, answer/end call, reject calls, volume and track control. It uses Bluetooth 4.2 with multipoint connection for up to two devices and is compatible with most Bluetooth devices. Nokia says sound track instructions do not respond to iOS devices.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

The Pro Wireless Earphones from Nokia is sweat and splash resistant and supports Qualcomm aptX technology for HD audio over Bluetooth. It also supports digital signal processing (DSP), advanced audio distribution (A2DP), Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP) and Hands-Free (HFP) audio specifications. The Bluetooth earphone is priced at Rs 5,499 and is now available for purchase directly from Nokia’s online store.

