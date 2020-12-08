comscore Nokia Purebook laptops India launch confirmed on Flipkart | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia Purebook laptops India launch confirmed: Nine models coming with Intel chips
News

Nokia Purebook laptops India launch confirmed: Nine models coming with Intel chips

News

Nokia is now venturing into laptops under the Purebook brand of laptops. Flipkart has already outed a teaser for the product ahead of the launch.

Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition (7)

Representative Image

Nokia has been mostly silent in 2020 and only recently, we have seen some launches from the Finnish brand. However, as the year draws to an end, Nokia has announced its foray into the laptop segment with its upcoming Purebook series of laptops. Flipkart has already floated a teaser for the Nokia Purebook laptops but is yet to reveal any of the specifications. The leaks, however, confirm up to nine new models coming our way. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition review: A new benchmark for budget laptops

The teaser page on Flipkart boldly states three words: Ultralight, powerful and Immersive. These indicate that the laptops will possibly rely on the latest Intel processors, could weigh extremely low, and have narrow-bezel display. The blue accent colors hint Nokia’s reliance on Intel processors. The launch date is yet to be announced.

Nokia Purebook laptops coming soon

Nothing concrete is known about these Nokia laptops. However, a previous leak suggested Nokia could launch up to nine new models. These laptops have already been certified by the BIS, which indicates at a launch sooner than we expect. Some reports mention the presence of Intel’s 10th Gen processors. However, these laptops could be coming from another Chinese OEM that licenses the Nokia name.

Hence, it could be similar to the Flipkart-exclusive appliances from Nokia and Motorola in India. Nokia ventured into the smart TB business wherein Flipkart was responsible for all the sales and service of the product. Does that mean we could soon see Motorola coming up with its one set of laptops next year?

Nokia 2.4

Representative Image

While that’s something to ponder on for us, it seems that the Nokia Purebook laptops could take a dig at the Xiaomi laptops. To recall, Xiaomi launched its Mi Notebook 14 series of laptops earlier this year, starting from as low as Rs 36,999. Xiaomi also offers the fairly new 10th Gen Intel processors as part of the package. Nokia could go straight for these Xiaomi laptops with possibly a lower starting price than what Xiaomi is asking.

Hence, we could expect Nokia to offer SSD storage with a minimum capacity of 256GB. The entry variants could feature the Core i3 chip and get 8GB of RAM as standard. The high-end variants could get up to Core i5 processors and even NVIDIA discrete GPUs.

Over the next few weeks, or even the next week itself, Nokia could reveal more details about these laptops. Until then, keep an eye here for all the details regarding these Nokia laptops.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 8, 2020 9:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Nokia Purebook laptops India launch confirmed on Flipkart
News
Nokia Purebook laptops India launch confirmed on Flipkart
Apple Days sale on Flipkart starts: Where are the discounts?

Deals

Apple Days sale on Flipkart starts: Where are the discounts?

Apple AirPods Max launched in India: Price, colors, specs

News

Apple AirPods Max launched in India: Price, colors, specs

Xbox Series X review: For a wholesome gaming experience

Reviews

Xbox Series X review: For a wholesome gaming experience

Redmi 9 Power teased ahead of India launch

News

Redmi 9 Power teased ahead of India launch

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Nokia Purebook laptops India launch confirmed on Flipkart

Apple Days sale on Flipkart starts: Where are the discounts?

Apple AirPods Max launched in India: Price, colors, specs

Redmi 9 Power teased ahead of India launch

Moto G9 Power launched in India, sale begins on December 15

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Fraudsters posing as family and friends on Facebook to scam

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games | BGR India

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia Purebook laptops India launch confirmed on Flipkart

News

Nokia Purebook laptops India launch confirmed on Flipkart
Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition (10th Gen i3) review

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition (10th Gen i3) review
Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition launched in India

Laptops

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

IMC 2020: Jio 5G सर्विस अगले साल की दूसरी छमाही में होगी लॉन्च

Vivo V20 Pro के लिए भारत में रोल आउट हुआ Android 11, जानें क्या होंगे बदलाव

Infinix Zero 8i Review: गेमिंग लवर्स के लिए लो बजट प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन

Amazon Prime Video के लिए रोल आउट हुआ Facebook वाला 'Watch Party' फीचर, इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल

IND Vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming: इन ऐप्स पर फ्री में देख सकेंगे मैच LIVE

Latest Videos

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India
Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India

Hands On

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India
How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Features

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India
Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games

Features

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games

News

Nokia Purebook laptops India launch confirmed on Flipkart
News
Nokia Purebook laptops India launch confirmed on Flipkart
Apple Days sale on Flipkart starts: Where are the discounts?

Deals

Apple Days sale on Flipkart starts: Where are the discounts?
Apple AirPods Max launched in India: Price, colors, specs

News

Apple AirPods Max launched in India: Price, colors, specs
Redmi 9 Power teased ahead of India launch

News

Redmi 9 Power teased ahead of India launch
Moto G9 Power launched in India, sale begins on December 15

News

Moto G9 Power launched in India, sale begins on December 15

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers