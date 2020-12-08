Nokia Purebook laptops India launch confirmed on Flipkart

Nokia has been mostly silent in 2020 and only recently, we have seen some launches from the Finnish brand. However, as the year draws to an end, Nokia has announced its foray into the laptop segment with its upcoming Purebook series of laptops. Flipkart has already floated a teaser for the Nokia Purebook laptops but is yet to reveal any of the specifications. The leaks, however, confirm up to nine new models coming our way. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition review: A new benchmark for budget laptops

The teaser page on Flipkart boldly states three words: Ultralight, powerful and Immersive. These indicate that the laptops will possibly rely on the latest Intel processors, could weigh extremely low, and have narrow-bezel display. The blue accent colors hint Nokia’s reliance on Intel processors. The launch date is yet to be announced.

Nokia Purebook laptops coming soon

Nothing concrete is known about these Nokia laptops. However, a previous leak suggested Nokia could launch up to nine new models. These laptops have already been certified by the BIS, which indicates at a launch sooner than we expect. Some reports mention the presence of Intel’s 10th Gen processors. However, these laptops could be coming from another Chinese OEM that licenses the Nokia name.

Hence, it could be similar to the Flipkart-exclusive appliances from Nokia and Motorola in India. Nokia ventured into the smart TB business wherein Flipkart was responsible for all the sales and service of the product. Does that mean we could soon see Motorola coming up with its one set of laptops next year?

While that’s something to ponder on for us, it seems that the Nokia Purebook laptops could take a dig at the Xiaomi laptops. To recall, Xiaomi launched its Mi Notebook 14 series of laptops earlier this year, starting from as low as Rs 36,999. Xiaomi also offers the fairly new 10th Gen Intel processors as part of the package. Nokia could go straight for these Xiaomi laptops with possibly a lower starting price than what Xiaomi is asking.

Hence, we could expect Nokia to offer SSD storage with a minimum capacity of 256GB. The entry variants could feature the Core i3 chip and get 8GB of RAM as standard. The high-end variants could get up to Core i5 processors and even NVIDIA discrete GPUs.

Over the next few weeks, or even the next week itself, Nokia could reveal more details about these laptops. Until then, keep an eye here for all the details regarding these Nokia laptops.