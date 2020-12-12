We will soon be able to get our hands on Nokia branded laptops. The first Nokia laptop that the company is going to launch in India is the Nokia PureBook X14, Flipkart teaser has revealed. The laptop has been teased on the e-commerce platform and some details have also been revealed. The Flipkart teaser has also given us the first look at the Nokia PureBook X14. Also Read - Nokia 3.4 rumored to launch in India soon: Expected price, known specifications

The Flipkart teaser shows the Nokia PureBook X14 in black colour option and reveals features such as a full-size, chiclet-style keyboard and a large touchpad with multi-touch. There could be more colour options as well but we should wait for the company to confirm them. The dedicated page also reveals that the Nokia PureBook X14 will be powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, and include Dolby Atmos as well as Dolby Vision technologies. Also Read - Nokia 5.4 with quad-cameras & Google Assistant button spotted on US FCC listing

The teaser also highlights that the Nokia laptop will be “ultralight” and weigh just around 1.1 kilograms. In the teaser, we can see the Nokia branded laptop with connectivity options like USB 3.0 and HDMI ports. Also Read - Nokia laptops could be a real thing in India soon

The company is yet to reveal the launch date of the Nokia PureBook laptop. The Flipkart teaser reveals that it is coming soon. The teaser didn’t reveal the launch timeline or availability details of the laptop as of yet.

While the Flipkart teaser only shows one laptop model, last week, as many as nine Nokia laptops were spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. This means that Nokia could first launch one laptop followed by many more in the days to come.

As far as the BIS listing is concerned, five Nokia laptop models will come with Intel Core i5 processors while four of them will include Intel Core i3 chips. Rumours suggest these could be powered by Intel 10th-generation processors.

It should be noted that while the laptops will carry the Nokia branding they are likely to be manufactured by a third-party. Nokia laptops will be exclusive to Flipkart in India.