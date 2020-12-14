comscore Nokia PureBook X14 laptop in launced in India at Rs 59,990 | BGR India
Nokia PureBook X14 laptop with Intel Core i5 launched in India at Rs 59,990

Nokia has launched its first-ever laptop in India, the PureBook X14 that comes with Dolby Atmos and an Intel i5 processor.

  • Published: December 14, 2020 1:14 PM IST
Many Indian gadget buyers mostly associate the brand name Nokia with smartphones but the Finnish tech company is looking to shed that image with its entry into the laptops segment. Nokia has launched its first-ever laptop in India dubbed the PureBook X14 retailing at Rs 59,990. Also Read - Nokia PureBook X14 laptop teased on Flipkart ahead of India launch

The PureBook comes with top-of-the-line features like Dolby Atmos and an Intel Core i5 processor. Also Read - Nokia 3.4 rumored to launch in India soon: Expected price, known specifications

At just 1.1 kilograms, it is one of the lightest laptops in this segment and Nokia will be rooting for that as the selling point of this laptop. This laptop from Nokia is not associated with HMD Global and will be sold on Flipkart exclusively and the retail giant will also provide after-sale services for the laptop. Also Read - Nokia 5.4 with quad-cameras & Google Assistant button spotted on US FCC listing

The laptop will be available in matte-black and pre-orders for the same will start December 18.

In this price category, the PureBook will compete with the likes of the Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 that was launched a few months ago.

Nokia PureBook X14 specifications

The Nokia PureBook X14 comes with a 14-inch Full HD LED-backlit display that’s powered by Dolby Vision. Bezels around the laptop are thin which means more screen area for the users (86 percent screen-to-body ratio). It comes with two USB 3.1 ports, one USB 2.0 port, and one USB-C port, along with an HDMI port, an Ethernet (RJ45) port, and a 3.5mm audio jack on the laptop.

Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop

As far as connectivity goes, you get Wi-Fi on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands and Bluetooth v5.1.

Powering this entire package is an Intel 10th-Gen i5 processor with a performance that clocks at a maximum 4.2GHz. It comes paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Graphics processing is taken care of by Intel’s UHD 620 Graphics with 1.1GHz Turbo GPU, that supports 4K resolution videos in HDR. It ships with Windows 10 Home Plus and adds Intel’s Quick Sync Video, InTru 3D, and Clear Video HD technologies.

You get a backlit keyboard with the PureBook X14 and Nokia says that it has equipped it with a precision touchpad that supports multiple gesture inputs. In terms of battery back-up, Nokia claims that you’ll easily be able to get 8-hours of support bundled with a 65W charger.

  Published Date: December 14, 2020 1:14 PM IST

