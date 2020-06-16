Nokia signs deal with Broadcom to make 5G-enabled chipsets

Broadcom recently signed a contract with Finnish smartphone brand Nokia for delivering custom-made 5G-enabled chipsets. The company will become the third major company to pen such a deal after Intel and Marvell also signed up back in March this year. The new contract will help Nokia company to expand its presence and shipments.Further the company will expect 35 percent of all its upcoming 5G-enabled devices to come with a custom-made chip by the end of 2020. Also Read - Nokia 5.3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

The deal with Broadcom along with two other chip-manufacturers is part of Nokia's bigger plan to expand its ReefShark-branded platform, revealed industry insiders in a report by GSMarena. The platform has been used in AirScale radio products. It works towards reducing the size and power consumption of systems while improving elements like capacity and performance.

Watch: Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

It seems that a deal with just one supplier wouldn't cut it for the Finnish brand. It was also revealed that a fast-growing and evolving market is forcing Nokia to speed up the process of developing deals with new suppliers. Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia, also revealed that Broadcom's Application-Specific Integrated Circuit or ASIC technology will be put in use. While this will deliver higher performance, various cost and supply chain challenges have reportedly also forced Nokia to opt for ASIC tech over the less expensive FFPGA (Field Programmable Gate Arrays) technology.

Nokia 5310 Xpress Music launched in India

In other news, the brand recently launched the Nokia 5310 Xpress Music, an ode to the classic 5130 Xpress Musix that launched years ago. Reimagining the classic music phone, the 5310 brings with it an MP3 player and FM radio (which can be played wired or wireless), combined with powerful, dual front-facing speakers that let you carry your favorite tunes with you on the go. The Nokia 5310 remixes classic design with a slick new feel and battery that’s built to last, keeping you connected day after day. Priced at Rs 3,399, the Nokia 5310 will be one of the feature phones to watch out for in the segment.