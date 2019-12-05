comscore Nokia Smart TV launched in India: Price, features, sale date, availability
Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K panel launched in India: Price, features, sale date and offers

The 55-inch Nokia 4K Smart TV is priced at Rs 41,999 in India. You can also get a 10 percent discount on Nokia's latest TV.

  Published: December 5, 2019 10:48 AM IST
Nokia Smart TV has been launched in India. Nokia has partnered with Flipkart to enter the Smart TV market in India. The official ‘Notify me’ page for the Nokia Smart TV has gone live on Flipkart’s website. As per the e-commerce giant, the Nokia-branded TV comes with a 55-inch 4K panel. The smart TV will go on sale starting December 10 at 12:00PM. Read on to find out everything about the smart TV.

Nokia Smart TV: Price in India, features, sale offers and more

The 55-inch Nokia 4K Smart TV price in India starts from Rs 41,999. It will exclusively be available in India via Flipkart. As for the offers, you can get a 10 percent discount on Nokia’s latest TV. The company is also offering a no-cost EMI option. The television ships with Android 9 Pie-based Android TV operating system on the software end. The Google Play Store will be built-in letting users download more apps for their TV.

The 4K TV draws its power from a PureX quad-core processor. The brand is offering its first TV in 2.25GB of RAM option.  The 55-inch Nokia Smart TV comes with features like the Intelligent Dimming technology, Dolby Vision and HDR 10. The company claims that the TV can deliver content that is brighter, sharper and more vivid. It is backed by Dolby Audio, Dolby Digital and DTS TruSurround technologies. The TV also features bottom-firing speakers, which the company says can offer users powerful audio.

Furthermore, the company’s first Smart TV also supports Clear View technology and Clear Sound technology that will help reduce noise for digitally streamed content. The 55-inch 4K Smart TV sports a bezel-less design. It comes with Google Voice Assistant and hotkeys for Netflix and YouTube. This Nokia-branded TV will take on the likes of Xiaomi, Motorola, Vu, iFFALCON, Thomson, and more.

  Published Date: December 5, 2019 10:48 AM IST

