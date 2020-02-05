comscore Nokia smartphones may offer eSIM support soon, spotted in patent
Nokia smartphones may offer eSIM support soon, spotted in patent

It is likely that the eSIM support might only come to Nokia phones later this year. The company is reportedly working on a foldable smartphone like Motorola Moto Razr.

  Published: February 5, 2020 1:28 PM IST
Nokia 2.2 battery

It seems Nokia smartphones might also offer eSIM support in the upcoming devices. HMD Global has filed a patent for a new embedded SIM card (or eSIM) card with European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). As first spotted by LetsGoDigital (via GSMArena), the firm has patented the eSIM technology for its phones as “SIMLEY” in the EUIPO. It notes that this technology will also support bank-related activities as well as a host of purposes which ranges from telecommunication services to an e-wallet.

It is likely that the eSIM support might only come to Nokia phones later this year. The company is reportedly working on a foldable smartphone like Motorola Moto Razr. The alleged clamshell design smartphone is expected to launch either late 2020 or early 2021. There are not many details available at this point.

HMD Global has already announced its MWC 2020 event for February 23. The event is scheduled to start at 4:30PM local time in Barcelona and registration starts half an hour early at 4:00PM local time. In other words, the event will start at 9:00PM IST on February 23, which is a Sunday. The invite being sent to the media also includes a registration link for the event. Last year, the event was held at Utopia126 but this year, it might be at a different venue.

HMD Global brought Nokia back to the smartphone world with the launch of Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 at MWC 2017. This will be the fourth year for the company launching new smartphones at Mobile World Congress. As per reports, it appears we will see Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 1.3 as the major devices at MWC 2020.

  Published Date: February 5, 2020 1:28 PM IST

