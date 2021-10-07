Nokia T20 has been launched globally after a long wait. HMD Global has been teasing the tablet for the last few months or so. The Nokia tablet brings a powerful set of specifications and all of it comes at an affordable price tag. The Nokia T20 goes official globally. Also Read - Nokia PureBook S14 launched in India at Rs 56,990, sale begins during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Some of the key specifications of the Nokia T20 include — a 2K display, an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor, dual microphones, stereo speakers, 4GB RAM, dedicated Google Kids Space, and more. The tablet has been released globally.

HMD Global has confirmed in a press briefing that the tablet will be released in India but there are no details on a specific date yet.

Nokia T20 price

In terms of pricing, the Nokia T20 starts at a price of EUR 199, which roughly translates to Rs 17,200. This price is for the Wi-Fi-only variant. The Wi-Fi only variant comes in two variants — 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options. The WiFi + 4G model comes at a price of EUR 239, which translates to around Rs 20,600. This version comes only in 4GB + 64GB variant.

Nokia T20 specifications

The Nokia T20 comes packed with a 10.4-inch 2K display with a screen resolution of 2,000×1,200 pixels. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. It runs on Android 11 and will receive two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

On the camera front, the Nokia T20 includes a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor and an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor paired with an LED flash. The tablet comes in two storage versions including — 32GB and 64GB, with support for storage expansion via a microSD card.

Other key features of the Nokia T20 include – 8200mAh battery, fast charging support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and more.