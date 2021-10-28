Nokia may have lost its name in the mobile industry but the OEM is trying to keep up with the young brands that are growing exponentially in the emerging markets. The HMD Global-backed company recently introduced its very own Android tablet, Nokia T20 on the global stage. Nokia is now prepping to bring its first tablet to India. Also Read - Nokia C30 budget phone with 6,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, Jio offers, specs, and more

Nokia T20 Android tablet India launch teased by Flipkart

Leading e-commerce platform Flipkart has teased the launch of the new Nokia tablet in the country. Although the e-retailer seems to have taken down the page, MySmartPrice managed to spot the tablet on the website. While the global variant comes under the moniker Nokia T20, the Flipkart teaser page is seen promoting the device as Nokia Tab T20. As per the outlet, the teaser page shows a few aspects of the tablet although a tentative launch date isn’t listed on the site. Also Read - Nokia XR20 launched in India at Rs 46,999: It is the toughest Nokia phone ever

Nokia T20 price, specifications

Nokia T20 tablet was launched globally for a starting price of EUR 199 (roughly Rs 17,200). The Android tablet comes in two variants- WiFi only, and WiFi + 4G. Also Read - HMD Global confirms Nokia XR20 is coming to India soon: Check expected launch date, more

As far as specifications are concerned, the new Nokia Android slate features a 10.4-inch 2K (2,000 x 1,200-pixel resolution) in-cell display with a peak brightness of 400 nits. The front panel is also protected by toughened glass. The tablet runs on Android 11 and the company promised two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates for the global variant. Powering the Nokia T20 is an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC. The processor is paired with 3GB/32GB native storage or 4GB/64GB storage onboard. The internal storage is further expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

For video calls and photos, the tablet is equipped with a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front and the 8-megapixel camera sensor on the rear side. The rear camera has LED flash support as well. It also includes dual microphones and stereo speakers for a better audio experience. The device is backed by an 8,200mAh battery that supports fast charging via a 15W compatible charger. It bundles a 10W adapter inside the box. Connectivity options on the new Nokia Android tablet include 4G LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.