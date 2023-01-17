HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Tuesday announced the launch of the new ‘Nokia T21’ tablet which comes with a 10.3-inch display, in the country. The tablet will come with three years of monthly security updates and 2 years of OS upgrades. The highlights of the tablet include 3 days of battery life, HD Video calling and active pen support. Also Read - Nokia C31 launched in India with an HD+ display and triple cameras

Nokia T21 tablet price, availability

The new tablet will be available in retail stores and leading outlets from January 22 and will cost Rs 17,999 for the Wi-Fi variant and Rs 18,999 for the LTE + Wi-Fi variant, the company said in a statement. Also Read - Nokia G60 5G to go on sale in India today: Check price, specs, offers

Moreover, customers can pre-book the new device on Nokia.com and will get a pre-booking discount of Rs 1,000. Also Read - Nokia G60 5G with a 120Hz display launched in India at Rs 29,999

Nokia T21 tablet features, specifications

It comes in a Charcoal Grey colour with a memory configuration of 4/64GB. The Nokia T21 tablet features 8MP rear camera with flash and 8MP front camera.

“Building on the success of the Nokia T20, the new Nokia T21 is designed from top to bottom for both work and play. It embodies our promise of long-lasting battery, regular software and security updates, premium European-built experience and looks,” said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, vice president– India & MENA, HMD Global.

“This is a tablet that doesn’t compromise on durability and has all the promises you’d expect so you can keep your device for longer,” Kochhar added.

The new tablet features an 8,200mAh battery, retaining 80 percent capacity even after 800 charging cycles.

Moreover, it comes with a 10.36-inch 2K display with SGS low blue light certification.

“Nokia T21 comes with three years of monthly security updates, twice as many as the competition,” the company said.

The tablet comes with a My Device app that, as the company defines it,” is a one-stop-shop designed to help your device last longer, while giving you all the benefits of Nokia device ownership”. It allows users to check on the health of the device, and access dedicated 24-hour support.

–With inputs from IANS