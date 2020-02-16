comscore Nokia TA-1212 gets certified, will be a feature phone | BGR India
Nokia TA-1212 gets certified, will be a feature phone running Android

With Nokia TA-1212, HMD Global will be resurrecting a a feature with a new twist.

  • Published: February 16, 2020 2:41 PM IST
Nokia had planned to launch a number of Android devices at MWC 2020 in Barcelona. With the largest mobile exhibition standing canceled, HMD Global is looking for new ways to announce the devices. We were expecting to see Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 1.3. It was also tipped to introduce a touchless feature Android phone and a smartwatch. Now, we may have more details about this Android feature phone.

An upcoming phone with model number Nokia TA-1212 has been certified by TENAA, the Chinese telecom regulator. As spotted by GizmoChina, the device has been in the making for a while. The database entry for the feature phone is missing out on photographs of the device. However, it does reveal a number of important information. It shows the handset measures 123.8 x 52.4 x 13.1 mm in dimensions. It weighs 88 grams and is expected to look similar to the Nokia 220 4G in terms of form factor.

We are expecting to see a 2.4-inch display with a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels. The listing reveals that this touchless feature phone comes with 8MB of RAM and 16MB of storage. It would be a downgrade from Nokia 220 4G, which offered 16MB of RAM and 24MB internal storage. The feature phone is also expected to pack a 1,200mAh battery. Nokia TA-1212 is expected to become official in the coming weeks alongside other Android smartphones.

When Nokia TA-1212 goes official with Android, it would be a different device. It will become the first feature phone to go official with Android. Most feature phones have become smart by adopting KaiOS and Android could be seen as a big step up. It needs to be seen how Android works with such little amount of RAM and internal storage.

MWC 2020 canceled due to Coronavirus outbreak: Tech firms weigh options

MWC 2020 canceled due to Coronavirus outbreak: Tech firms weigh options

Every major smartphone maker is looking for new ways to introduce devices previously planned to be launched at MWC. Realme is hosting an online event on February 24. We might see HMD Global, the Nokia brand licensee, to follow a similar strategy as well. It needs to be seen how the company justifies use of Android on a feature phone form factor.

  Published Date: February 16, 2020 2:41 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

