Nokia teases affordable 5G phone with Snapdragon 690 SoC

HMD Global has confirmed its plans to launch 5G Nokia phone very soon. The phone will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 690 chipset from Qualcomm. The company has teased the upcoming device and congratulated Qualcomm for launching the new chipset. Also Read - Nokia signs deal with Broadcom to make 5G-enabled chipsets

Juho Sarvikas from HMD Global tweeted saying,”We are excited to bring our Nokia Phones vision of a truly global, future proof 5G experience at an even more affordable price with this transformational platform! Also Read - Nokia 5.3 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Juho said this smartphone will be Truly Global 5G and it will be launched with Snapdragon 690 processor. Hopefully the smartphone will be cheaper than Nokia 8.3. Nokia had launched its first 5G smartphone earlier this year, but the smartphone is yet to hit the market. They delay has been caused by the coronavirus. And the new smartphone could be either Nokia 6.3 or Nokia 7.3, with support for the new chipset. This is likely to make the upcoming Nokia phone to be the most affordable product to offer 5G support.

The Snapdragon 690 is 20 percent better than Snapdragon 675, while GPU performance is 60 percent better. It comes with Snapdragon X51 processor, which provides support for sub-6 GHz network. Along with this, there is also support for WiFi 6.

Qualcomm has provided FastConnect 6200 support in this chipset. Additionally, the chipset has a new AI engine, named ARCSOFT, which comes with a hexagon tensor accelerator. The chipset supports full HD Plus display, which will also support 120 Hz refresh rate and 4K video recording. Qualcomm says that it also has a new video encoding enhancement. This platform comes with Quick Charge 4 Plus fast charging support.

Nokia 5310 Xpress Music launched

The company launched the Nokia 5310 Xpress Music earlier this week priced at Rs 3,399. This device is an ode to the classic 5130 Xpress Musix that launched years ago. Reimagining the classic music phone, the 5310 brings with it an MP3 player and FM radio (which can be played wired or wireless), combined with powerful, dual front-facing speakers that let you carry your favorite tunes with you on the go. The Nokia 5310 remixes classic design with a slick new feel and battery that’s built to last, keeping you connected day after day.