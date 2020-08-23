comscore Nokia to launch a new smartphone and feature phone in India soon
Nokia to launch a new smartphone and feature phone in India soon

Nokia has been teasing the launch of several new smartphones for quite some time. Now, it looks like HMD Global will unveil these devices in India soon. The company has listed a teaser poster on its s

  Published: August 23, 2020 7:46 PM IST
Nokia has been teasing the launch of several new smartphones for quite some time. Now, it looks like HMD Global will unveil these devices in India soon. The company has listed a teaser poster on its social media, revealing that it would launch a feature phone and an entry-level smartphone dedicated to Indian consumers. Also Read - Nokia feature phone running Android spotted online

The devices appearing in the teaser are unknown. However, as per the previous leaks and rumors, the feature phone from Nokia could run Android OS and has Google Assistant and Maps built into it. Meanwhile, the smartphone could be the Nokia C3 device, which has been in the rumor mill for a while. Also Read - Nokia C3 smartphone to launch in India soon; reveals leaked poster

Moreover, it’s front design, as revealed in the teaser, also resembles that of the Nokia C3, which made its debut in Indonesia last week. It is still unknown as to when HMD Global will launch these smartphones in the country. But the devices could likely be unveiled alongside the Nokia 5.3, which is confirmed to launch next week. Also Read - Flipkart launches Nokia Media Streamer in India at Rs 3,499; check details

Nokia C3 specifications

The Nokia C3 packs a 5.99-inch LCD screen that offers HD Plus resolution. Like its predecessor, this smartphone still retains the traditional design with thick bezels at the top and bottom. It is only 8.7 mm thick and weighs around 184.5 grams. The device has a single 5-megapixel camera for taking selfies or video calls.

There is also an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera accompanied by an LED flash. HMD Global has also equipped its affordable Nokia smartphone with a fingerprint sensor for added security, which is also on its back. The Nokia C3 is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz. It is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage, which can still be expanded via a microSD.

Complementing the specs, there’s dual-SIM support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio. It runs on the Android 10 operating system. Meanwhile, the Nokia C3 is powered by a 3040 mAh capacity battery with charging via the micro USB port. The smartphone comes in a choice of Nordic Blue and Gold Sand colors.

  • Published Date: August 23, 2020 7:46 PM IST

Best Sellers