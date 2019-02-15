comscore
  • Nokia true wireless earphones launched in India, priced at Rs 9,999
Nokia true wireless earphones launched in India, priced at Rs 9,999

The true wireless earbuds come in a single black color variant and offer Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

  • Published: February 15, 2019 11:32 AM IST
Nokia’s true wireless earphones have received an iFDesign Award 2019. The information was shared by HMD Global’s Head of social media Edoardo Cassina via Twitter. Reports suggest that the earbuds are available in many markets, and it is initially priced at around 120 euros. The new set of earbuds are now available for purchase in India for Rs 9,999 starting today. Customers who are interested in buying the new earbuds, can get it from offline retail stores, NPU reports.

The earbuds are reportedly now available online on stores including the official Nokia website. One can check the online official website of the company to know more about the product. The true wireless earbuds come in a single black color variant and offer Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The earbuds are IPX4 rated, which means sweat and splash resistance.

The official website of Nokia claims that the earbuds can deliver up to four hours of music playback or talk time on a single charge and up to 70 hours of Standby time. The charging case can reportedly top up the earbuds as many as 3 times. There is also an LED charge indicator. Besides, the company is expected to launch Nokia 9 PureView smartphone on February 24 in Barcelona ahead of this year’s Mobile World Congress, which is set to kick start from February 25.

The device is highly anticipated to feature a penta-lens camera setup. If by any chance this turns out to be true, then the Nokia 9 PureView would be the first phone in the world with five cameras at the back. It is likely to come with Android One branding. It has recently received an FCC certification, which suggested that the handset will be available in a single blue color variant, and it will also support wireless charging and 18W fast charging.

