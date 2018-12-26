Nokia X5 Android 9 Pie stable update rolling out in China; Nokia 5.1 Plus likely to follow

HMD Global has started rolling out Android 9 Pie stable update to all Nokia X5 smartphone users in China. The company confirmed about the Android 9 Pie update rollout for Nokia X5 on Weibo. The smartphone was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo earlier this year in July. The same was later launched as Nokia 5.1 Plus for the global market, including India in August.

The Android 9 Pie update for Nokia X5 is said to be 1,467MB in size. It is reportedly bringing the new system navigation among other feature to Nokia X5, first reported by ITHome (via Gadagets360). The Nokia X5 was the second Nokia X-series smartphone after the Nokia X6 in China by brand licensee HMD Global.

Recently, HMD started rolling out Android 8.1 Oreo build with November Security Patch in India for the global Nokia 5.1 Plus. The update brings some user interface enhancements, improved system stability along with latest Android security patch from Google.

It was then speculated that the Android 8.1 Oreo update in November was the last for Nokia 5.1 Plus, and it will receive Android 9 Pie before the end of the year. HMD Global’s Juho Sarvikas has already confirmed about the Android 9 Pie update for the smartphone before 2018 end.

Watch Video: Nokia 7 Plus First Look

To recap, the Nokia 5.1 Plus was launched with features like a 5.8-inch display with HD+ (1520×720 pixels) resolution, and 19:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset along with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU for graphics. The company is offering two variants of the device, the first with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and the second with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.