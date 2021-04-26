Nokia X50 with 108-megapixel penta cameras coming soon

Nokia is focusing all of its efforts towards the affordable end of the smartphone market with its recent launch of the X, C and G series. However, the company is said to be working on a successor to the Nokia 8.3 5G and based on reports, it could join the new X series. The Nokia X50, as dubbed by tipsters, is likely to bring the 108-megapixel camera hype to Nokia phones for the first time. Also Read - Nokia C10, Nokia C20 with 6.5-inch HD+ displays launched: Price, specifications

The tip comes from a NokiaPowerUser report, revealing most of the specifications of this supposedly mid-range Android smartphone. The phone is expected to launch sometime between July and September of 2021 and is expected to succeed the ageing Nokia 8.3 5G. It will use a mid-range Snapdragon chip and a high-end display.

Nokia X50 leaked specifications

The Nokia X50 is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 775 chip, which itself is expected to be a boosted variant of the Snapdragon 765G. Hence, the phone will support 5G networks and is likely to offer high-end performance. It is surprising that the company will miss out on the Snapdragon 780G, which is the true successor to the Snapdragon 765G.

Nokia is probably compensating for that with the display, which is said to be a 6.5-inch QHD+ panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz and PureDisplay V4. To accompany this high-resolution display, there is likely to be a 6000mAh battery, which is another rarity in the world of Nokia phones. The phone will also gain support for a faster 22.5W charging solution.

The Nokia X50 is also said to gain in the cameras section. There’s going to be a penta-camera setup that will have a primary 108-megapixel sensor. Details for the other camera sensor are yet to be known but it is highly likely that Nokia could offer an ultra-wide, a macro, a depth, and a telephoto camera. The phone will feature ZEISS optics and OZO audio similar to the Nokia 8.3 5G.

Given the specifications, this is likely to be the flagship model from Nokia in 2021. HMD Global hasn’t worked on a true Nokia flagship since the Nokia 9 Pureview that came out in 2019. The Nokia 8.3 has led the torch on behalf of premium Nokia phones for over a year.