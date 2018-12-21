Nokia X7 to get Android 9 Pie on December 22

A few months ago, HMD Global launched its Nokia X7 in China with Android 8.1 Oreo. The global version of the same smartphone is Nokia 8.1, which was launched with the Android Pie out-of-the-box. Now, the company is all set to roll out the latest Android OS to the Nokia X7 tomorrow (December 22).

According to a poster on Weibo, the update will not only offer its users the latest Android Pie but some additional features too. Nokia smartphones that have recently received Android Pie update includes the Nokia 8 (2017), Nokia 7 and the Nokia 6 (2018). Furthermore, the next Nokia smartphone, named Nokia 6 (2017), is expected to receive the update as a beta version of the update recently surfaced online.

As for the specifications, the Nokia X7 runs on a 10nm Snapdragon 710 octa-core chipset coupled with Adreno 616 GPU. It features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with 81.2 percent of a screen-to-body ratio and 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of inbuilt memory, expandable up to 400GB.

There is a 12-megapixel+13-megapixel dual rear camera setup with an f/1.8 aperture, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Up front, the device packs a 20-megapixel with an f/2.0 aperture. It is powered by a 3,500mAh battery, which supports fast charging. The smartphone comes in four color variant in China, including Dark Blue, Night Red, Magic Night Silver and Night Black.