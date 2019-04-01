comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia X71 full specifications surface online; to sport triple rear camera setup
News

Nokia X71 full specifications surface online; to sport triple rear camera setup

News

HMD Global is expected to launch the Nokia X71 on April 2.

  • Published: April 1, 2019 9:24 AM IST
Nokia X71

(Photo credit: Nokiapoweruser)

HMD Global is said to announce the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone at an event in Taiwan. It was launched with penta-lens camera setup earlier this year at Mobile World Congress 2019 event in Barcelona. The Taiwan launch event will be held on April 2 in the country. The company is also expected to launch a new smartphone, dubbed Nokia X71, at the same event alongside the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone. The Nokia X71 has been in the rumor mill for a quite sometime now and now, full specifications of the device have surfaced online.

There is also a trademark hand-sketched image, which shows the front and back design of the smartphone, coupled with detailed specifications. Until now, the company unwrapped Nokia smartphones with wide notched displays and now, it seems that with the new phones it will offer more screen and better experience. As per the leaked image (spotted by Nokiapoweruser), the Nokia X71 could be the company’s first phone to sport a trendy punch hole display. It will reportedly feature a big 6.4-inch IPS LCD display with full-HD resolution.

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in March 2019

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in March 2019

In terms of camera department, the Nokia X71 could come with three cameras at the back and a single selfie camera on the front. The rear camera setup could include a 48-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel sensor. There is no information on the selfie camera sensor. Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM. HMD Global could stuff in a 3,500mAh battery under the hood. There is a possibility that this smartphone may also be a part of Google’s Android One program.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

As for the specifications of the Nokia 9 PureView, the company launched the device with five rear cameras, 5.99-inch Quad HD+ pOLED display, paired with 18:9 aspect ratio and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. It will be available with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. It also offers support for wireless charging. Optics wise, the Nokia 9 PureView packs two 12-megapixel RGB sensors and three 12MP monochrome lenses with autofocus and f/1.8 aperture. Up front, the handset gets a 20-megapixel selfie snapper.

  • Published Date: April 1, 2019 9:24 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A20e alleged render leaked
News
Samsung Galaxy A20e alleged render leaked
Airtel now offers 4G hotspot device for free with six month advance rental plans

News

Airtel now offers 4G hotspot device for free with six month advance rental plans

Nokia X71 full specifications surface online; to sport triple rear camera setup

News

Nokia X71 full specifications surface online; to sport triple rear camera setup

Vivo V15 with 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera now available

News

Vivo V15 with 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera now available

Best email apps for Android and iOS

News

Best email apps for Android and iOS

Most Popular

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Sony WH-CH700N Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Samsung Galaxy A20e alleged render leaked

Airtel now offers 4G hotspot device for free with six month advance rental plans

Nokia X71 full specifications surface online; to sport triple rear camera setup

Vivo V15 with 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera now available

ISRO to launch PSLV today with an Emisat and 28 international satellites

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia X71 full specifications surface online; to sport triple rear camera setup

News

Nokia X71 full specifications surface online; to sport triple rear camera setup
Nokia 8.1 with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage now available with a Rs 2,000 discount

Deals

Nokia 8.1 with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage now available with a Rs 2,000 discount
Nokia X71 spotted on Geekbench; likely to run Snapdragon 660 AIE with 6GB RAM

News

Nokia X71 spotted on Geekbench; likely to run Snapdragon 660 AIE with 6GB RAM
Four Nokia smartphones get March Android security update in India: Report

News

Four Nokia smartphones get March Android security update in India: Report
Nokia X71 with 48MP camera to debut on April 2

News

Nokia X71 with 48MP camera to debut on April 2

हिंदी समाचार

Spotify और YouTube Music के भारत में लॉन्च होने के बाद Jio Saavn ने अनुअल सब्सक्रिप्शन प्लान में की कटौती

Vivo V15 स्मार्टफोन 3 बैक कैमरों और 32 मेगापिक्सल पॉप अप सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

सैमसंग Galaxy A30 का रेड कलर वेरिएंट 2 अप्रैल को भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

2 हजार रुपये सस्ता मिल रहा है नोकिया 8.1 स्मार्टफोन, यहां से खरीदें

गर्मियों को ऐसे भगाएं दूर: सस्ते से लेकर महंगे तक ये हैं AC खरीदने के पांच ऑप्शन

News

Samsung Galaxy A20e alleged render leaked
News
Samsung Galaxy A20e alleged render leaked
Airtel now offers 4G hotspot device for free with six month advance rental plans

News

Airtel now offers 4G hotspot device for free with six month advance rental plans
Nokia X71 full specifications surface online; to sport triple rear camera setup

News

Nokia X71 full specifications surface online; to sport triple rear camera setup
Vivo V15 with 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera now available

News

Vivo V15 with 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera now available
ISRO to launch PSLV today with an Emisat and 28 international satellites

News

ISRO to launch PSLV today with an Emisat and 28 international satellites