Nokia X71 spotted on Geekbench; likely to run Snapdragon 660 AIE with 6GB RAM

Nokia X71 may come with a 48-megapixel primary camera on the back along with a secondary sensor for depth mapping.

  Published: March 30, 2019 4:49 PM IST
Source: 91mobiles

Nokia X71, the upcoming smartphone from HMD Global has been spotted on on the popular benchmark website Geekbench. The new listing provides us with more information about the hardware specifications of the device. According to the listing, Nokia X71 is likely to come with Snapdragon 660 AIE processor along with 6GB RAM while running on Android 9 Pie out of the box. The Android 9 Pie part is not surprising as the device will be part of the Android One program where the device makers work with Google to ensure that their devices are updated to the latest version of Android as soon as possible.

This listing comes was spotted by MSP and it comes days after reports emerged that HMD Global is sending out invites for a launch event for the device. According to the listing, the rumored device scored 1,455 in the single core tests and 5,075 in the multi-core tests. As previously reported, the smartphone maker is planning to launch the device on April 2 in Taiwan. It is likely that the device will gradually make its way to other countries after that in the coming months if now weeks.

One important thing that we don’t know about the device is its actual name or the name that Nokia X71 will launch as in the international market. The confusion about the name is rising from conflicting reports about what HMD Global will rename the device as. Past reports indicated that the device will launch as Nokia 8.1 Plus in other markets but recent reports indicated that the device may launch as Nokia 6 (2019) or Nokia 6.2.

Nokia X71 with 48-megapixel camera to debut on April 2, will be called Nokia 8.1 Plus globally

Nokia X71 with 48-megapixel camera to debut on April 2, will be called Nokia 8.1 Plus globally

Other information that we have seen in the past about Nokia X71 is a 48-megapixel primary camera on the back along with a secondary sensor for depth mapping. HMD Global is also likely to pack a punch-hole camera on the front of the device to do away with the notch in the device.

Nokia X71 spotted on Geekbench; likely to run Snapdragon 660 AIE with 6GB RAM
