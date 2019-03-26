comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia X71 with 48-megapixel camera to debut on April 2, will be called Nokia 8.1 Plus globally
News

Nokia X71 with 48-megapixel camera to debut on April 2, will be called Nokia 8.1 Plus globally

News

Nokia X71 will be the first smartphone from HMD Global with hole punch display design and 48-megapixel camera.

  • Published: March 26, 2019 11:22 AM IST
Nokia 8.1 Plus main

Source: 91mobiles

HMD Global, the Finnish company with a license to Nokia brand, launched four new smartphones at Mobile World Congress last month. The company launched the Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 9 Pureview. Now, the company is preparing to add another smartphone to its 2019 lineup. The company has published an invite for the launch of Nokia X71 at an event in Taiwan. At the event, the company will also feature the Nokia 9 Pureview with a penta camera setup. The Nokia X71 will be the first smartphone from the Finnish company to feature a 48-megapixel camera system.

The Nokia X71 is expected to launch globally as the Nokia 8.1 Plus and is also expected to feature a hole punch display design. The invite detailing HMD Global‘s plans were first revealed by a Taiwan-based tech site. The listing shows that the primary camera on the Nokia X71 will be a 48-megapixel sensor. The sensor could be identical to one seen on the Honor View20 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. The camera is said to be paired with a second 120-degree sensor that will act as the ultra-wide angle camera and both the sensors will use ZEISS optics.

HMD Global says Nokia 7 Plus data breach issue was fixed in February; no sensitive data shared

Also Read

HMD Global says Nokia 7 Plus data breach issue was fixed in February; no sensitive data shared

The leaks so far suggest that the Nokia X71 will feature a 6.22-inch display but it won’t be exactly identical to its global variant. The leaks suggest that the Nokia X71 will feature a triple rear camera setup but the resolution or purpose of this third camera is not known just yet. The leaked renders of the Nokia 8.1 Plus, on the other hand, shows a model with dual rear camera setup.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

The Nokia 8.1 Plus or Nokia X71 is expected to be a mid-range smartphone on the higher end of the price spectrum. It is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and offer, which sits below Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 800 series. The CAD-based renders reveal that it will measure 156.9 x 76.2 x 7.9mm in dimensions but the camera bump will result in it measuring 9.5mm at its thickest part. It is likely to come with Android 9 Pie out of the box and will be part of Google’s Android One program.

  • Published Date: March 26, 2019 11:22 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Nokia X71 with 48MP camera to debut on April 2
News
Nokia X71 with 48MP camera to debut on April 2
Samsung Galaxy S10 severe battery drain issue gets a temporary fix: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 severe battery drain issue gets a temporary fix: Report

Huawei thanks Apple CEO Tim Cook for 'warm up event' ahead of P30-series launch today

News

Huawei thanks Apple CEO Tim Cook for 'warm up event' ahead of P30-series launch today

Samsung Galaxy A70 goes official

News

Samsung Galaxy A70 goes official

Nintendo may be planning to launch two new Switch variants this year

Gaming

Nintendo may be planning to launch two new Switch variants this year

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Vivo V15 First Impressions

Google Chrome 74 beta brings Dark mode support on Windows

Nokia X71 with 48MP camera to debut on April 2

Samsung Galaxy S10 severe battery drain issue gets a temporary fix: Report

Samsung tops consumer-focused brands in India list

Huawei thanks Apple CEO Tim Cook for 'warm up event' ahead of P30-series launch today

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia X71 with 48MP camera to debut on April 2

News

Nokia X71 with 48MP camera to debut on April 2
HMD Global says Nokia 7 Plus data breach issue was fixed in February; no sensitive data shared

News

HMD Global says Nokia 7 Plus data breach issue was fixed in February; no sensitive data shared
Nokia 7 Plus units sent data to Chinese servers due to software 'error', Finland now investigating HMD

News

Nokia 7 Plus units sent data to Chinese servers due to software 'error', Finland now investigating HMD
Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Features

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year
Top 6 smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top 6 smartphone deals of the day

हिंदी समाचार

Apple TV Plus: नेटफ्लिक्स और अमेजन प्राइम को टक्कर देने के लिए जल्द आएगी एप्पल की यह वीडियो स्ट्रीमिंग सर्विस

Huawei आज लॉन्च करेगी P30 और P30 Pro स्मार्टफोन, यहां क्लिक कर देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

सैमसंग Galaxy M30 आज एक बार फिर होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, ऐसे मिलेगा 900 रुपये का कैशबैक

आज दोपहर 12 बजे शुरू होगी Realme 3 की सेल, ऐसे पाएं 500 रुपये का डिस्काउंट

Apple Card: एप्पल ने इन बेनिफिट्स के साथ पेश किया क्रेडिट कार्ड, स्मार्टफोन से होगा ऑपरेट

News

Google Chrome 74 beta brings Dark mode support on Windows
News
Google Chrome 74 beta brings Dark mode support on Windows
Nokia X71 with 48MP camera to debut on April 2

News

Nokia X71 with 48MP camera to debut on April 2
Samsung Galaxy S10 severe battery drain issue gets a temporary fix: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 severe battery drain issue gets a temporary fix: Report
Samsung tops consumer-focused brands in India list

News

Samsung tops consumer-focused brands in India list
Huawei thanks Apple CEO Tim Cook for 'warm up event' ahead of P30-series launch today

News

Huawei thanks Apple CEO Tim Cook for 'warm up event' ahead of P30-series launch today