Nokia X71 with 48MP camera may launch in India as Nokia 6.2 on June 6

The Nokia X71 comes with a hole-punch display and 48-megapixel rear camera, among other features. It could be rebranded as Nokia 6.2 when it launches in India on June 6.

  • Published: June 2, 2019 1:08 PM IST
Finnish smartphone maker HMD Global is all set to launch a new smartphone in India on June 6. The company has also sent invites for the same and has started teasing it on social media too. Now, a new teaser hints that it could be the Nokia X71 that will be rebranded as Nokia 6.2 in India.

It is the first Nokia smartphone from the company to feature punch-hole display design. The Nokia 6.1 was launched in India with price starting at Rs 16,999, which means the Nokia 6.2 should fall in the same segment.

Nokia X71 (Nokia 6.2): Specifications and Price

The Nokia X71 builds on the design language seen on previous Nokia X-series smartphones. It sports a dual-sided 2.5D glass and the power button has what Nokia calls as breathing light. The button serves as a notification light for unread messages or missed calls. It features a metal frame and will be available only in black color. It features a 6.39-inch PureDisplay with Full HD+ resolution, 93 percent screen to body ratio and sports 19.3:9 aspect ratio.

Powering the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via microSD card slot. For imaging, it comes with a total of three cameras on its back. There is a primary 48-megapixel camera paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel shooter punched into the display.

HMD Global has equipped the Nokia X71 (Nokia 6.2) with a traditional fingerprint sensor on the back of the device. It runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box, and is part of the Android One program, promising timely software updates. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack, and is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with support for fast charging.

  • Published Date: June 2, 2019 1:08 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 6.2 भारत में 6 जून को होगा लॉन्च, ये होगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस और कीमत

Redmi K20 का ग्लोबल वेरिएंट Xiaomi Mi 9T के नाम से होगा लॉन्च

Video में देखें कैसे 15 साल के युवा ने 300 रुपये से कम में बना दिए 11 हजार के Apple AirPods

Xiaomi Mi Band को टक्कर देगा Infinix Xband 3, Flipkart पर कल से होगी सेल शुरू

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 की पहली रियल लाइफ इमेज ऑनलाइन लीक, टचस्क्रीन टेक्नोलॉजी से होगा लैस

