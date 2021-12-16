NFT has become the new rage lately not just in the crypto world but among commoners as well. This digital asset has been the talk of the town in the tech space, and many celebs, popular singers have joined the bandwagon to launch their digital collectibles. Also Read - Short video app Chingari launches its first NFT marketplace, social token

While the Bollywood industry is to an extent endorsing this digital crown of jewels and is planning to tap the emerging, famous actor Salman Khan has been grabbing news headlines with his latest move. BollyCoin, the digital platform backed by the Bollywood star is planning to launch its NFT collection this month. Also Read - Salman Khan reveals to launch his NFT collection with BollyCoin

Bollycoin NFTs to launch this month: Collectibles from the iconic Dabbang franchise to be on the list

Salman Khan-backed digital platform today announced the launch of its NFT marketplace. It will happen on December 30 with a collection of NFTs from the actor-starred popular Dabangg franchise. The platform didn’t explicitly mention the kind of collectibles it will list, but previously it did mention posters, stills, movie clips, among other things. It has currently collaborated with Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan Productions, Sohail Khan Productionz, Reel Life Productions, and even Salman Khan himself for static NFTs. Also Read - Salman Khan uses Twitter to oppose death penalty on Yakub Memon, wants Tiger Memon to be hanged instead

To recall, BollyCoin arrived in October this year announcing its plans for a marketplace that would offer original Bollywood-based NFTs. Notably, the platform has its own cryptocurrency token, which is currently listed on decentralised exchanges UniSwap and QuickSwap. To one’s surprise, BollyCoin managed to close its pre-sale round of 20 million tokens worth $2 million within a month.

“We’re excited and curious to see the audience’s response to the Dabangg NFT collection. It was one of the most requested films from our community, so we really hope to do it justice. The character and the franchise are undeniably iconic, so it’s definitely an exciting way to kick off our project,” Kyle Lopes, BollyCoin, Co-Founder speaking on the announcement said.

BollyCoins were sold at a fixed price of Rs 7 per token, and those purchasing the tokens could have access to real-world benefits each time they sold NFTs on the platform, as per the company.

While this has taken the internet by storm, he is not just the only actor to have invested on NFT. Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan earlier this year launched his special NFT collectibles that carried self-autographed vintage posters. As for global celebs, just recently Katy Perry launched her first set of NFT collectibles worldwide in collab with Theta Network.