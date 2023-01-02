Nothing s Carl Pei shares his predictions for 2023: Here s what he says

The year 2023 has just begun and it has already brought a lot of questions along with such as — what will happen to Twitter under Elon Musk or will metaverse be adopted by the masses? As these questions linger, Nothing founder and CEO Carl Pei has shared his own predictions for the year 2023. Also Read - Elon Musk becomes first person in history to lose $200 billion in net worth

In a Twitter thread shared earlier this week, Pei shared his thoughts about everything from the fate of Twitter to the state of the metaverse to the future of companies such as Meta and Apple. In the Twitter thread, the Nothing founder said that at least AI-based ‘killer app’ will emerge in the year 2023. He also said that Tesla will become ‘just another car brand’ as traditional car makers catch up. If this is true, Tesla is likely to face stiff competition from traditional carmakers as they launch their own electric and hybrid cars. Also Read - Twitter bans 48,624 accounts for policy violations in India

My 2023 predictions:

1. At least one AI killer app will emerge (we haven’t seen nothing yet)

2. Tesla becomes just another car brand, as traditional car brands catch up

3. Twitter does really well due to Elon spending lots of time on it Also Read - WhatsApp removes NY live stream, after minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar objects — Carl Pei (@getpeid) December 30, 2022

Talking about Twitter, another company that has Elon Musk as its CEO, Pei said that the micro-blogging platform will get better this year. The metaverse, on the other hand, will remain far from mass adoption. However, Meta-founder Mark Zuckerberg is likely to turn around his company’s fate this year.

8. World governments make tougher moves against Apple and their anti-consumer behaviors

9. Companies actually try and make money, and hard work is in vogue again

10. Hybrid work will fade, and companies will choose full remote or full on-site — Carl Pei (@getpeid) December 30, 2022

Sharing his thoughts about Apple, the Nothing founder said that the company’s shares are expected to soar higher owing to its ‘very high-quality’ business. However, “world governments make tougher moves against Apple and their anti-consumer behaviors,” he added.

In his Twitter thread, Musk also shared his views about the fate of smartphones in the year 2023. He said that while smartphones will keep getting a stronger tool for distribution of software and services, they will see almost no innovation at all.

No, smartphones are at the end of the innovation curve but still one of the most important products to our daily lives — Carl Pei (@getpeid) December 30, 2022

Lastly, the Nothing CEO also shared his views on the state of hybrid working. He said that hybrid work will fade, and the companies will choose full remote or full on-site. “Hybrid won’t disappear in 2023 but will be less popular than today. It has way more communication and coordination overhead than full remote or full on-site. During recession, companies need to do everything they can to increase their odds of survival,” he added.