Nothing Ear 1 is a few days away from its launch. Ahead of this, the company is now revealing a number of details to keep the excitement level high. The latest confirmed detail to join the list is that of the earbuds’ battery and design among others. Also Read - Top Tech News Today: Twitter appoints Grievance officer in India, BGMI Season 20, Nothing Ear 1 price in India revealed, and more

It is revealed that the TWS earbuds will offer a battery life of 24 hours, that too, with the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature enabled. This is on par with what the AirPods Pro is claimed to offer. Also Read - Nothing Ear 1 price in India revealed: Expect budget truly wireless earbuds

Nothing Ear 1: All we know so far

Without ANC, the Ear 1 is claimed to last up to 34 hours on a single charge. There is a 570mAh battery, which supports fast charging. Upon 10 minutes of charging, the earbuds will be able to work for six hours (with ANC) and eight hours (without ANC), as per the company’s claims. Also Read - Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds won't come cheap: Price, features officially unveiled

There’s more. The first Nothing earbuds also support wireless charging.

The company has further revealed the design of the earbuds and their casing. As expected, the Ear 1 will follow the transparent ideology. Hence, a transparent body that will showcase the internals of the earbuds and a square-shaped transparent case. The earbuds will also feature red and black dots, indicative of which ear/case slots each bud will fit in.

For those who don’t know, Nothing previously confirmed that the earbuds will come with Active Noise Cancellation and will be priced at Rs 5,999, thus, falling in the budget price segment. It was previously revealed that will be made available via Flipkart.

It is also revealed that the first 100 units of the Ear 1 will be sold via StockX. These units are limited edition and will be sold with engraving. The highest bid for the pair has reached $1,008.

Other details on the earbuds remain unknown. As the official launch is just around the corner, we should wait until then for a conclusive idea. Stay tuned to get all the details.