comscore Nothing Ear 1 Black Limited Edition launched: Price, availability
  • Home
  • News
  • Nothing Ear 1 Carbon Neutral Black edition launched, can be bought using crypto
News

Nothing Ear 1 Carbon Neutral Black edition launched, can be bought using crypto

News

Nothing Ear 1 Black Limited Edition launched, will be available for purchase via Flipkart from December 13.

Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition Price In India

Nothing Ear 1 gets a new colour coat, although the key aspects remain the same as the white variant. The new black version has the same construction with a small stem design and a transparent charging case that now has a smoky finish and matte black plastic. Also Read - Nothing Ear 1 gets a temporary price cut on Flipkart: Here's the new price

The earbuds are listed as a limited edition for the moment, although the company is hopeful of putting up the Nothing Ear 1 Black shade as “a permanent addition to its range.” Also Read - Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh and many more influential Indians invest in Carl Pei's Nothing

Nothing Ear 1 Black Limited Edition price in India, availability

The limited Black edition of Nothing Ear 1 comes for the same price of Rs 6,999 as the original version. Open sales for the earbuds will commence via Flipkart on December 13 at 12 PM IST. Also Read - Nothing Ear (1) supply chain controversy: Carl Pei slams a major competitor

Nothing Ear 1 Black, Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition, Nothing Ear 1 Black price Rs 6999, Nothing Ear 1 Black Limited Edition, Nothing Ear 1 Black Flipkart sale December 13, Nothing, Carl Pei

Nothing Ear 1 Black Limited Edition specs

As mentioned earlier, the limited black edition gets the same set of features like the white version, for instance, IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance, Qi wireless charging support, 11.6 dynamic drivers, ANC feature, among a few other features.

However, what’s different (how the company explains) is that the new Nothing Ear 1 Black Limited edition is carbon neutral and for this Carl Pei-backed company is claimed to have worked with globally recognized third parties, like Geneva-headquartered SGS, ‘to independently assess and neutralize the carbon footprint of the first product in its ecosystem.’

To vote for other categories click here.

Further, Nothing cited that consumers will be able to grab hold of the new earbuds with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC), and Dogecoin (DOGE) via the official Nothing website. The option will be available in select countries, excluding India. Coming to the specs sheet, the earbuds promises 5.7 hours of battery and a total playtime of 34 hours with the case. With ANC turned on, the TWS earbuds are claimed to offer 24 hours of backup. The earphones have gesture support and transparency mode for better awareness of the ambient noise. To know more about its audio quality and usage, here is our extensive review that you can check.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 1, 2021 6:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Free Fire OB31 update: Top 5 features that gamers will like
Gaming
Free Fire OB31 update: Top 5 features that gamers will like
iPhone SE 3 launch: Apple tipped to unveil yet another affordable iPhone in early 2022

Mobiles

iPhone SE 3 launch: Apple tipped to unveil yet another affordable iPhone in early 2022

Nothing Ear 1 Black Carbon Neutral edition launched, can be bought using crypto

News

Nothing Ear 1 Black Carbon Neutral edition launched, can be bought using crypto

Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill: How worried are Indian investors?

Features

Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill: How worried are Indian investors?

List of top movies/shows coming to Netflix in December 2021

Photo Gallery

List of top movies/shows coming to Netflix in December 2021

Netflix India December 2021 top releases: Don't Look Up, Money Heist, Lost in Space and more

Photo Gallery

Netflix India December 2021 top releases: Don't Look Up, Money Heist, Lost in Space and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iPhone SE 3 launch: Apple tipped to unveil yet another affordable iPhone in early 2022

Nothing Ear 1 Black Carbon Neutral edition launched, can be bought using crypto

Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill: How worried are Indian investors?

Gadgets ranging from card-sized power bank to mini vacuum cleaner, all priced under Rs 500: Check the list

Best gadgets you can buy under Rs 500 to make your life simpler

Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill: How worried are Indian investors?

Indian celebrities building fortune through tech space

Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Which one is a better option?

Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones

Why it's sensible for car buyers to wait for an EV

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nothing Ear 1 Black Carbon Neutral edition launched, can be bought using crypto

News

Nothing Ear 1 Black Carbon Neutral edition launched, can be bought using crypto
Nothing Ear 1 gets a temporary price cut on Flipkart: Here's the new price

News

Nothing Ear 1 gets a temporary price cut on Flipkart: Here's the new price
Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh and many more influential Indians invest in Carl Pei's Nothing

News

Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh and many more influential Indians invest in Carl Pei's Nothing
Nothing Ear (1) supply chain controversy: Carl Pei slams a major competitor

News

Nothing Ear (1) supply chain controversy: Carl Pei slams a major competitor
Nothing to reportedly launch its first smartphone in 2022: Details here

Mobiles

Nothing to reportedly launch its first smartphone in 2022: Details here

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire OB31 अपडेट के साथ गेम मोड में जुड़ेंगे धांसू फीचर

फ्री फायर ने बनाया Chrono और Maxim को कमजोर, जानें OB31 में किस कैरेक्टर में हुआ कौन सा बदलाव

सुपरफास्ट प्रोसेसर के साथ जल्द लॉन्च होगा, रेडमी का यह धांसू गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन

Facebook का जबरदस्त प्राइवेसी फीचर, इस तरह छिपाएं पोस्ट पर कितने आए लाइक

एप्पल लॉन्च कर सकती है कम कीमत वाला 5G आईफोन, सामने आई खास जानकारी

Latest Videos

Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India

News

Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India
Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

News

Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset
HP VICTUS 16 Gaming Laptop Review: Worth buying?

Reviews

HP VICTUS 16 Gaming Laptop Review: Worth buying?
Poco may launch its first laptop in India soon | Poco laptop may target gamers

News

Poco may launch its first laptop in India soon | Poco laptop may target gamers

News

iPhone SE 3 launch: Apple tipped to unveil yet another affordable iPhone in early 2022
Mobiles
iPhone SE 3 launch: Apple tipped to unveil yet another affordable iPhone in early 2022
Nothing Ear 1 Black Carbon Neutral edition launched, can be bought using crypto

News

Nothing Ear 1 Black Carbon Neutral edition launched, can be bought using crypto
Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill: How worried are Indian investors?

Features

Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill: How worried are Indian investors?
Gadgets ranging from card-sized power bank to mini vacuum cleaner, all priced under Rs 500: Check the list

Photo Gallery

Gadgets ranging from card-sized power bank to mini vacuum cleaner, all priced under Rs 500: Check the list
Best gadgets you can buy under Rs 500 to make your life simpler

Photo Gallery

Best gadgets you can buy under Rs 500 to make your life simpler

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers