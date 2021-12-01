Nothing Ear 1 gets a new colour coat, although the key aspects remain the same as the white variant. The new black version has the same construction with a small stem design and a transparent charging case that now has a smoky finish and matte black plastic. Also Read - Nothing Ear 1 gets a temporary price cut on Flipkart: Here's the new price

The earbuds are listed as a limited edition for the moment, although the company is hopeful of putting up the Nothing Ear 1 Black shade as “a permanent addition to its range.” Also Read - Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh and many more influential Indians invest in Carl Pei's Nothing

Nothing Ear 1 Black Limited Edition price in India, availability

The limited Black edition of Nothing Ear 1 comes for the same price of Rs 6,999 as the original version. Open sales for the earbuds will commence via Flipkart on December 13 at 12 PM IST. Also Read - Nothing Ear (1) supply chain controversy: Carl Pei slams a major competitor

Nothing Ear 1 Black Limited Edition specs

As mentioned earlier, the limited black edition gets the same set of features like the white version, for instance, IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance, Qi wireless charging support, 11.6 dynamic drivers, ANC feature, among a few other features.

However, what’s different (how the company explains) is that the new Nothing Ear 1 Black Limited edition is carbon neutral and for this Carl Pei-backed company is claimed to have worked with globally recognized third parties, like Geneva-headquartered SGS, ‘to independently assess and neutralize the carbon footprint of the first product in its ecosystem.’

To vote for other categories click here.

Further, Nothing cited that consumers will be able to grab hold of the new earbuds with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC), and Dogecoin (DOGE) via the official Nothing website. The option will be available in select countries, excluding India. Coming to the specs sheet, the earbuds promises 5.7 hours of battery and a total playtime of 34 hours with the case. With ANC turned on, the TWS earbuds are claimed to offer 24 hours of backup. The earphones have gesture support and transparency mode for better awareness of the ambient noise. To know more about its audio quality and usage, here is our extensive review that you can check.