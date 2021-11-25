Nothing Ear 1, the TWS earphones from Carl Pei-backed company are getting a discount on Flipkart. The earbuds are available with a discount of Rs 700 on the e-retail platform. Also Read - Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh and many more influential Indians invest in Carl Pei's Nothing

The earbuds were launched for a price of Rs 5,999, but Nothing later increased the price to Rs 6,999. However, with the latest discount, customers can pick the earbuds for Rs 6,299 on Flipkart. As per reports, the offer may be available only for a limited period. Devoid the temporary price cut, a customer is entitled to get a 10 percent discount on ICICI Bank credit card transactions, no-cost EMIs, and a six-month Gaana Plus free on purchase of Nothing Ear 1 earbuds.

Nothing Ear 1 specs, features

Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds sport 11.6mm dynamic drivers with SBC and AAC codec support. The earphones flaunt a unique transparent design and include a transparent charging case as well. Nothing has implemented ANC feature which can be customised using the Ear 1 app available both on iOS and Android platforms.

The earbuds have three microphones on each bud and the algorithm help distinguish human voice from ambient noise. The earbuds have a battery capacity of 570mAh and are claimed to offer up to 5.7 hours of backup per charge and up to 34 hours in total with the case. With ANC turned on, one can get 4.55 hours battery life on the earbuds and 25 hours with the case.

Nothing Ear 1 earbuds are IPX4 sweat and splash resistant and come with in-ear detection. Other features on the earbuds include- touch controls for playback, transparency modes, volume controls, and Google Fast Pair. Each bud weighs less than 5 grams making it comfortable to use for extended hours. The earphones feature 40db of noise level reduction and come with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. Nothing Ear 1 includes a USB-C port for charging with the charging case having Qi wireless support.