comscore Nothing Ear 1 price in India revealed: Expect budget truly wireless earbuds
News

Nothing Ear 1 price in India revealed: Expect budget truly wireless earbuds

News

Nothing Ear 1 will be the Carl Pei-led company's first product, which is all set to launch on July 27 via an online launch event.

nothing carl pei

Nothing is all set to unveil something. The Carl Pei-owned company is all geared up to launch its first product on July 27. Ahead of the arrival of the Ear 1, Nothing has been revealing details on how it will be like. In addition to the same, we now have on its Indian price. Also Read - Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds won't come cheap: Price, features officially unveiled

The company has now shared that its first TWS will be a budget one and fall under Rs 10,000. Here’s a look at all the details we have. Also Read - Nothing Ear 1 launch date officially revealed: Here's when can we see Nothing

Nothing Ear 1 India price revealed

The Nothing Ear 1 will be priced at Rs 5,999 and will be up for grabs via Flipkart, which was revealed previously. This feels like good news as the product’s global price was revealed to be £99 GBP, which translates to around Rs 10,000. Indian users can luckily get it at a lower price. Also Read - Nothing announces its first audio product: Ear 1, to launch in June

It was also revealed that Ear 1 will be a TWS type and support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The earbuds will also come with three mics for an enhanced audio experience.

Other than this, we don’t have many details with us. The details are expected to be fully revealed on July 27. However, we do have an idea of how it will be like.

Nothing, OnePlus, Nothing Ear 1 global price £99, Nothing Ear 1 July 27 launch, Nothing Ear 1 Flipkart sale, Carl Pei, Nothing Ear 1 ANC

As per Nothing, Ear 1 will come with a transparent design with a small stem. The transparent chassis would ensure that the earbuds’ internals is visible. This is similar to Concept 1, which was showcased back in March.

For those who don’t know, besides Carl Pei’s presence, Nothing is backed by Tony Fadell (iPod inventor), Kevin Lin (Twitch co-founder). The company even acquired Andy Rubin’s Essential recently. which means we might get to see its entry into the smartphone segment too. Although, such plans aren’t concrete.

It was also told that Nothing got into the audio segment for the love of music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

It still remains to be seen how Nothing’s first product will be like. Hence, stay tuned for further updates.

  • Published Date: July 12, 2021 1:46 PM IST

