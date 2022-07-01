comscore Nothing Ear (1) Stick spotted on Amazon retailing for roughly Rs. 8,200. 
  • Home
  • News
  • Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Launch As A Successor To The Original Ear 1
News

Nothing Ear (1) Stick could launch as a successor to the original Ear (1)

News

Nothing Ear (1) Stick could launch alongside the Nothing Phone (1). It will come with a refreshed design, IP54 rating, and Bluetooth v5.2 support.

Nothing Ear (1) Stick

Nothing made its debut with a pair of truly wireless earphones dubbed Nothing Ear (1). The earbuds offered a transparent design, triple mic setup, and Qi wireless charging. The brand is not set to launch its first smartphone on market on July 12. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) might not come with an in-box charger: Report

While its first smartphone is on the way, Nothing appears to be also working on a new pair of truly wireless earbuds. It will be called the Nothing Ear (1) Stick and it will be an update to the original Ear (1). Also Read - Nothing could partner with Reliance Digital for offline sales of the Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Ear (1) Stick listed on Amazon ahead of the announcement

The Ear (1) Stick variant is now listed on the Amazon website ahead of its debut and it may debut alongside the Phone (1) on July 12. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1): Now you can join the waitlist to buy the phone

As the name suggests, the Nothing Ear (1) Stick sports a stick-like design. Nothing appears to be going with a stick-shaped wireless charging case as it may have its own benefits, although nothing is revealed as such.

Similar to the original Ear (1), this one too has a transparent design. The case as well as some parts of the buds are made of a white shade. The only visible change that we noticed was on the stems. It has the “Ear (1) Stick” branding on the stems of the earbuds.

On the contrary, the original Ear (1) has the “Nothing Ear (1)” branding on the stems. Apart from the design, the Amazon page confirms some of the earbuds’ features.

The Ear (1) Stick has a Bluetooth v5.2 support and features IP54 waterproof rating. The listing also mentions AI Bass support.

Pricing of the Ear (1) Stick

In terms of pricing, the Amazon listing reveals a price of €99, that’s roughly Rs. 8,200.

Other than this, there’s nothing else to discuss on the upcoming earbuds. What we can expect is better sound, more features, and improved battery life. The earbuds could debut soon and may tag along with the Nothing Phone (1) on July 12.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 1, 2022 12:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Cryptocurrencies are a threat to financial systems, says RBI Governor
News
Cryptocurrencies are a threat to financial systems, says RBI Governor
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2022 unveiled in India, will compete against Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier

automobile

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2022 unveiled in India, will compete against Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Instagram now allows iOS users to delete their accounts from the app: Here's why

News

Instagram now allows iOS users to delete their accounts from the app: Here's why

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar, Forerunner 255 series launched in India at a starting price of Rs 53,490, Rs 37,490 respectively

Wearables

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar, Forerunner 255 series launched in India at a starting price of Rs 53,490, Rs 37,490 respectively

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2022 unveiled in India, will compete against Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier

Nothing Ear (1) Stick: All you need to know

Cryptocurrencies are a threat to financial systems, says RBI Governor

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Instagram now allows iOS users to delete their accounts from the app: Here's why

Explained: Processor and how is it different from an SoC?

Electricity Bill Scam: How innocent people are being tricked into paying fraud bills

Xiaomi 12S Ultra has a 1-inch type sensor, but how will it impact you?

Twitter video downloader

New Crypto Tax from July 1: All you need to know about TDS on cryptocurrency

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launched in India, Starting at Rs 7.9 Lac

Hands On

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launched in India, Starting at Rs 7.9 Lac
TCL Launched Mini LED 4K Google TV starting from ₹35,990, Perfect TV for Game Lovers ?

Hands On

TCL Launched Mini LED 4K Google TV starting from ₹35,990, Perfect TV for Game Lovers ?
How to download videos from Twitter on your Android phone, Watch the video

Features

How to download videos from Twitter on your Android phone, Watch the video
Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999