Nothing made its debut with a pair of truly wireless earphones dubbed Nothing Ear (1). The earbuds offered a transparent design, triple mic setup, and Qi wireless charging. The brand is not set to launch its first smartphone on market on July 12.

While its first smartphone is on the way, Nothing appears to be also working on a new pair of truly wireless earbuds. It will be called the Nothing Ear (1) Stick and it will be an update to the original Ear (1).

Nothing Ear (1) Stick listed on Amazon ahead of the announcement

The Ear (1) Stick variant is now listed on the Amazon website ahead of its debut and it may debut alongside the Phone (1) on July 12.

As the name suggests, the Nothing Ear (1) Stick sports a stick-like design. Nothing appears to be going with a stick-shaped wireless charging case as it may have its own benefits, although nothing is revealed as such.

Similar to the original Ear (1), this one too has a transparent design. The case as well as some parts of the buds are made of a white shade. The only visible change that we noticed was on the stems. It has the “Ear (1) Stick” branding on the stems of the earbuds.

On the contrary, the original Ear (1) has the “Nothing Ear (1)” branding on the stems. Apart from the design, the Amazon page confirms some of the earbuds’ features.

The Ear (1) Stick has a Bluetooth v5.2 support and features IP54 waterproof rating. The listing also mentions AI Bass support.

Pricing of the Ear (1) Stick

In terms of pricing, the Amazon listing reveals a price of €99, that’s roughly Rs. 8,200.

Other than this, there’s nothing else to discuss on the upcoming earbuds. What we can expect is better sound, more features, and improved battery life. The earbuds could debut soon and may tag along with the Nothing Phone (1) on July 12.