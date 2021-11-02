comscore Nothing Ear (1) supply chain controversy: Carl Pei slams a major competitor
  Nothing Ear (1) supply chain controversy: Carl Pei slams a major competitor
Nothing Ear (1) supply chain controversy: Carl Pei slams a major competitor

Nothing founder Carl Pei has now accused an major unnamed competitor of its ear (1) earbuds of attacking the company's supply chain for the product. He posted about it in an official blog post to mark the first anniversary of founding the company.

  Published: November 2, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Nothing founder Carl Pei has now accused an major unnamed competitor of its ear (1) earbuds of attacking the company’s supply chain for the product. He posted about it in an official blog post to mark the first anniversary of founding the company. Also Read - Nothing reportedly working on its first smartphone, expected release date revealed

In the post, Pei stated that a major competitor was attacking the Nothing brand in the supply chain by trying to block the company’s access to important components needed to build the ear (1) earbuds. Also Read - Grab Nothing Ear 1 earbuds with Rs 500 discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Pei also congratulated the team at Nothing for helping secure over 3,20,000 orders of the Ear 1 earbuds. Although only 1,80,000 of those orders have shipped, Pei is confident the rest will come soon. Also Read - Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds next sale on August 31 via Flipkart: Price in India, sale offers, and more

He also noted that the goal within its first year of operations was to make the Nothing brand to be visible and this has been achieved.

Nothing launched its first product, ‘ear (1)’ TWS earbuds, for Rs 5,999 in August.

The firm recently raised $50 million from strategic and private investors, and collaborated with chip-maker Qualcomm to power its upcoming products.

Nothing also announced it has completed a Series A extension of $50 million from strategic and private investors.

The startup said it will use the funds towards research and development in preparation for the brand’s entry into new product categories as part of its ecosystem.

Nothing is a privately-held company with backing from GV (formerly Google Ventures) and other private investors including Tony Fadell (Principal at Future Shape & inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTube personality and Co-founder of Beme), Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch) and Steve Huffman (Co-founder and CEO of Reddit).

(Inputs from IANS)

  • Published Date: November 2, 2021 12:29 PM IST

