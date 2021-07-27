Nothing Ear 1, the company's first product officially launched in India

Nothing has been revealing a number of details for its first-ever audio product for months now. Some waiting and teasers later, the Nothing Ear 1 is finally official in India. These are the new truly wireless earbuds in the tech world, that too, on a budget. Also Read - Expected launches in the coming week: Nothing Ear 1, Poco X3 GT and more

But that's not the only interesting and enticing part. Its design is. The Ear 1 comes with a transparent design that showcases the internals of each earbud. And this is not just for show, these are the actual mics, circuit board, and magnets that can be seen. Are you intrigued? Here's more.

Nothing Ear 1 is now official

The Ear 1 weighs 4.7 grams and comes with a small stem and an in-ear design type, much like the AirPods Pro. It also gets a fisheye dip that is meant to provide comfort while wearing them. Also Read - Nothing Ear 1 battery life, design and more details confirmed

As revealed previously, each Nothing earbud will come with a different way of recognising the correct one for your left or right ear. The red dot is indicative of the right earbud, while the white one is for the left. It also comes with a transparent case that is square in shape.

This was all about the design. Let’s come to the features that can be another area of attractiveness for prospective users.

The earbuds support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to blur out the noise, which is a trending tech for the audio arena. There are two modes: the Light mode for moderate ANC and the Maximum mode for more noise in your surroundings. There’s also a Transparency mode to allow the noise around. It also comes with the Clear Voice Technology for clear calls and three mics.

As for the specs, it comes with support for Bluetooth version 5.2 and has an 11.6mm Dynamic Driver. Backed by a 570mAh battery, the earbuds are claimed to have 5.7 hours of listening time and up to 34 hours with the case. With ANC on, it reduces to 4 hours of listening time and 24 hours with the case. It also supports wireless charging and fast charging that provides up to 8 hours of playback time in just 10 minutes.

The Nothing Ear 1 also comes with in-ear detection, fast pairing, gesture controls (double tap, triple tap, tap and hold, slide up/down), and IPX4 sweat and splash resistance. The pair also supports a Find my Bud feature that will help you find the lost product via the Ear 1 app. The app allows you to control the bass, treble, touch controls, and more. It’s compatible with both Android and iOS.

The price and availability

This is the bit that Nothing has revealed previously, The Ear 1 is priced at Rs 5,999 and will be available to buy via Flipkart. What’s new this time is the availability date.

The earbuds will be up for grabs, starting August 17 at 12 pm.

What are your thoughts on the new TWS Nothing Ear 1? Let us know in the comments below!