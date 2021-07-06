Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds won't come cheap: Price, features officially unveiled

Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds price has officially been revealed ahead of its formal debut. The new TWS earbuds will be unwrapped globally on July 27. While design details and key specs aren’t known yet, we at least know that it won’t cost cheap like the OnePlus audio products. Also Read - Nothing Ear 1 launch date officially revealed: Here's when can we see Nothing

Nothing Ear 1 price revealed

Nothing Ear 1, the former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei-owned brand’s first audio product will tag a global price of £99 which roughly translates to Rs 10,200. The Indian pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, however, the new Nothing product will go on sale via Flipkart as the London-based company recently partnered with the e-retailer for online sale of its products. Also Read - Nothing ear (1) to be sold exclusively on Flipkart in India

Nothing Ear 1 features

Besides the global price, the new Nothing Ear 1 is confirmed to have ANC support via three ‘high-definition’ microphones and ‘great build quality.’ In an interview with TechCrunch, Pei cited that the earbuds will have features similar to AirPods Pro that costs almost twice the Nothing Ear 1. He further said that the TWS earbuds will be the first of three products the company has in its pipeline. Also Read - Nothing announces its first audio product: Ear 1, to launch in June

The earbuds teased to flaunt a transparent design are designed in collaboration with the popular Swedish audio house Teenage Engineering. To recall, Pei left OnePlus last year to form his own brand. The company is backed by Tony Fadell (iPod inventor), Kevin Lin (Twitch co-founder). Nothing even acquired Essential, the former Android co-founder Andy Rubin’s brainchild. However, Pei told TechCrunch that even though the company is brainstorming internally, they don’t have “any plans to do anything with Essential.” Further, the IP purchased from Essential won’t be implemented in their first product, Pei added.

As told to the publication, Nothing is aiming at direct sales to ‘drive down costs’ with an initial focus on India, UK, Europe, and North America. It will be followed by Japan, Korea, and other countries. While we are yet to know the rest of the details, the new Carl-Pei-owned venture is expected to share fresh teasers to create hype around its new earbuds until its global launch.