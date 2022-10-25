Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds first look leaked ahead of launch: Check expected price, launch date and more here

Last year, Nothing unveiled its first TWS earbud Nothing Ear (1) and now a new report has claimed that the company will reveal the Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds on October 26. Popular tipster Kuba Wojciechowski (@Za_Raczke) in collaboration with 91Mobiles has shared purported images of the upcoming earphone showing a semi-transparent case for the earbuds. Also Read - YouTube rolls out new design with pinch-to-zoom feature for users

The upcoming wireless earbuds from Nothing come in a unique lipstick-like case with refreshed colour options. Nothing Ear (stick) will be available for sale via Myntra and Flipkart. The Nothing Ear (stick) has been described by the brand as a "featherlight" offering and claimed to weigh just 4.4g. Nothing ear (2) will look very similar to the existing model.

Nothing has announced a launch event on October 26, 2022 at 15:00 BST (7:30pm IST). The launch will be broadcasted on Nothing's official website.

Recently, OnePlus CEO Carl Pei on Twitter announced Nothing’s first earbuds will go up from $99 to $149 in the US, due to “an increase in costs.” The new price will come into effect on October 26, he added without mentioning what would happen to the Indian price of the Nothing ear (1). However, Flipkart’s listing of the earbuds hints at an increase in the price here, too.

The price of the Nothing ear (1) on Flipkart was revised to as high as Rs 8,499 at the time of writing. This price is applicable to the Black colourway of the Nothing ear (1), but, interestingly, the White option is listed at Rs 7,299 on Flipkart. It is a little confusing as to what is the official price of the Nothing ear (1) after the hike and whether the new price is effective immediately in India.

The impending hike in the price of the Nothing ear (1) is the second since the launch. Nothing launched its truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds last year for Rs 5,999, but within months, the price was increased to Rs 6,999. If what Flipkart shows currently is the revised price of the Nothing ear (1), then you would pay as much as Rs 1,500 more. At Rs 8,499, the Nothing ear (1) may no longer be as good a deal as before, considering the market of earbuds at around Rs 10,000 has options from Samsung, Oppo, and Jabra.