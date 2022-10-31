comscore Nothing Ear (stick) earbuds will be available for purchase in India starting November 17: Check price, specs and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Nothing Ear Stick Earbuds Will Be Available For Purchase In India Starting November 17 Check Price Specs And More
News

Nothing Ear (stick) earbuds will be available for purchase in India starting November 17: Check details here

News

The Nothing Ear (Stick) sans the case weighs just 4.4 gram and it comes with IP54 dust and water-resistant coating.

Highlights

  • Nothing recently launched its much-awaited Ear (stick).
  • In India, Ear (stick) will be available from 17 November 2022, on Flipkart and Myntra.
  • The company has already started accepting pre-orders for the device.
Nothing Ear (stick)

Nothing Ear (stick) earbuds will be available for purchase in India starting November 17: Check details here

UK-based technology giant, Nothing recently launched its much-awaited Ear (stick) after months of leaks and speculations. The newly launched Nothing Ear (Stick) costs $99 in the US and EUR 119 in the European Union. Globally, Nothing will conduct a limited drop of the wearable on October 28 with the sales beginning on November 4 in select global markets, including the US, UK, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company has already started accepting pre-orders for the device. In India, Ear (stick) will be available from 17 November 2022, on Flipkart and Myntra for Rs 8,499. Also Read - Nothing Ear (Stick) launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch event, Nothing co-founder Carl Pei said, “As we’re about to cross one million products sold worldwide, I can’t wait for people to get their hands on our third product, Ear (stick). It balances comfort while delivering our most advanced sound experience to date. The case is inspired by lipstick silhouettes and features a unique, yet functional, twist opening.” Also Read - Nothing Ear (Stick) to launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs and more

Image: Nothing

Nothing Ear (Stick) specifications and features Also Read - Nothing's next step to expand business is first physical store in London

In terms of specifications, the Nothing Ear (Stick) sans the case weighs just 4.4 gram and it comes with IP54 dust and water-resistant coating. On the hardware front, the newly launched Nothing Ear (Stick) comes with 12.6 mm dynamic driver with PEN (Polyethylene Naphthalate) and PU (Polyurethane) diaphagram.

On the audio front, the Nothing Ear (Stick) features Nothing’s Clear Voice technology, which the company says uses three high-definition mics and an intelligent algorithm to analyse over one million sounds for wind-proof and crowd-proof calls. It also features a bass lock feature for a more customised audio experience.

For connectivity, the newly launched wearable features support for Google’s Fast Pair technology and Microsoft’s Swift Pair technology. While the Fast Pair works with Android 6.0 Mashmallow and above or Google Play Service version 11.7 and above, Microsoft’s Swift Pair feature is supports Windows 10, and Windows version 1803 and above.

  • Published Date: October 31, 2022 8:42 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Garena Free Fire Max redemption codes Today, October 31: Grab free FF Max diamonds, skins and more
News
Garena Free Fire Max redemption codes Today, October 31: Grab free FF Max diamonds, skins and more
How to use Netflix s Profile Transfer feature in India

Apps

How to use Netflix s Profile Transfer feature in India

How to transfer your Google Contacts to your iPhone

How To

How to transfer your Google Contacts to your iPhone

How to delete multiple contacts on iPhone

How To

How to delete multiple contacts on iPhone

Everything we know about Google Pixel 7a so far

Mobiles

Everything we know about Google Pixel 7a so far

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nothing Ear (stick) earbuds will be available for purchase in India starting November 17: Check price, specs and more

Garena Free Fire Max redemption codes Today, October 31: Grab free FF Max diamonds, skins and more

How to use Netflix s Profile Transfer feature in India

Everything we know about Google Pixel 7a so far

WhatsApp will soon let you chat with yourself

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, watch video

Apple releases MacOS Ventura: Check its top features here

Diwali 2022: Buying an air pollution mask? Check out these options

How to not get scammed when shopping online for phones and electronics

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000, Check out the Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp updates: We Can Expect new forward options and some more Features very soon

News

WhatsApp updates: We Can Expect new forward options and some more Features very soon
Realme 10 Series to Launch in November 2022, Check out the video details

News

Realme 10 Series to Launch in November 2022, Check out the video details
Nothing Ear (Stick) Earbuds Launched, Check out the Features and Price

News

Nothing Ear (Stick) Earbuds Launched, Check out the Features and Price
iPhone 13 to Samsung Smartphones, Check out the Deals on Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Sale 2022

News

iPhone 13 to Samsung Smartphones, Check out the Deals on Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Sale 2022