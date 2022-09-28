comscore Nothing Ear (Stick) receives FCC certification; key specifications tipped online
Nothing Ear (Stick) gets FCC approval; casing design details leaked

Nothing Ear (Stick) is expected to come with a 36 mAh battery and the case will house a 350mAh battery.

Nothing Ear (stick)

Nothing recently announced that it will soon launch its second audio product: Nothing Ear (Stick). The company gave a glimpse of this upcoming product at London Fashion Week. Ahead of the official launch, the TWS earbuds were spotted at the FCC building with the B157 model number. It also revealed the design of the casing along with key specifications. Also Read - Nothing Ear (stick) officially revealed by the brand, launch expected to be soon

Nothing Ear (Stick) gets FCC certification

Going by the leaks, the Nothing Ear (Stick) will come with a 36 mAh battery and the case will house a 350mAh battery. The earbuds will come with a Type-C port and a Type-C cable of 31 cm in length. For connectivity, the website reveals that TWS earbuds will come with support for Bluetooth v5.2. The earbuds will also have an IP54 rating and support AI Bass.

In terms of design, the website suggests that the earbuds will include a transparent case, just like Nothing’s first earbuds, Ear (1). However, unlike Ear (1), the charging case of Nothing Ear (Stick) will be cylindrical in design. This design language is expected to make them more pocketable and handy.

As per the teasers shared by the company, the earbuds case is likely to be available in White and Red color. The company has not revealed much about the earbuds yet.

Notably, the upcoming earbuds are expected to be more affordable than Nothing Ear (1) which was launched at Rs 5,990 in India. This is the reason that the earbuds might not come with features like ANC. The Ear (stick), which were previously known as Ear (1) stick, were unofficially spotted retailing for €99, that’s roughly Rs 7,877.

The company is yet to announce the official launch date for the Nothing Ear (Stick). Post that, Nothing is expected to reveal key details of the TWS earbuds.

  • Published Date: September 28, 2022 9:39 AM IST
