Nothing is gearing up to launch its second audio product worldwide: Nothing Ear (stick) on October 26. The tech company has announced that the said earbuds will go on sale in India on Flipkart and Myntra. It will be available for purchase on Myntra because of its style quotient.

Nothing Ear (stick) expected specifications

The image shared by Nothing reveals that earbuds will come in White and Red color options. The TWS earbuds will come with a transparent design, just like its other two devices. Additionally, the company has also confirmed that Nothing Ear (Stick) will come with a cylindrical case which will make it more pocketable. Nothing says that each earbud will weigh 4.4 gm.

Talking about the design, “With Nothing, we wanted to create a unique design identity that was true to us and that would trigger a sense of joy and wonder when interacting with our products. For Ear (stick) we took inspiration from classic silhouettes in the cosmetics industry. Something that feels unique yet quite elegant and functional,” says Akis Evangelidis, Co-Founder and Head of Marketing at Nothing in a statement.

Some certifications in the past have revealed that the Ear (stick) will have Bluetooth v5.2 support. The earbuds will also have an IP54 rating and support AI Bass. That’s pretty much what we know so far about the Ear (stick).

Nothing Ear (Stick) expected pricing

The upcoming Nothing earbuds are likely to be priced less than Nothing Ear (1) which was launched in India last year at Rs 5,999. This suggests that the company might ditch a few high-end features like active noise cancellation and wireless charging to keep the prices low.