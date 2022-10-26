Nothing Ear (Stick) to launch today in India: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs and more

Nothing is set to launch its second audio product worldwide: Nothing Ear (stick) today. The Nothing Ear (Stick) launch event will begin at 7:30pm IST and the livestream of the event can be viewed on YouTube and the company’s official website. The tech company has announced that the said earbuds will go on sale in India on Flipkart and Myntra. It will be available for purchase on Myntra because of its style quotient. Also Read - Nothing's next step to expand business is first physical store in London

Nothing Ear (stick) expected specifications

The image shared by Nothing reveals that earbuds will come in White and Red color options. The TWS earbuds will come with a transparent design, just like its other two devices. Additionally, the company has also confirmed that Nothing Ear (Stick) will come with a cylindrical case which will make it more pocketable. Nothing says that each earbud will weigh 4.4 gm. The upcoming earbuds will be backed by a 350mAh battery case and each earbud will draw its juice from 36mAh battery. Also Read - Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds to launch on October 26: Check details

Some certifications in the past have revealed that the Ear (stick) will have Bluetooth v5.2 support. The earbuds will also have an IP54 rating and support AI Bass. That’s pretty much what we know so far about the Ear (stick). It features a half-in-ear design and stick similar to the Nothing ear (1) that was launched by the company last year.

Talking about the design, “With Nothing, we wanted to create a unique design identity that was true to us and that would trigger a sense of joy and wonder when interacting with our products. For Ear (stick) we took inspiration from classic silhouettes in the cosmetics industry. Something that feels unique yet quite elegant and functional,” says Akis Evangelidis, Co-Founder and Head of Marketing at Nothing in a statement.

Nothing Ear (Stick) expected pricing

The upcoming Nothing earbuds are likely to be priced less than Nothing Ear (1) which was launched in India last year at Rs 5,999. This suggests that the company might ditch a few high-end features like active noise cancellation and wireless charging to keep the prices low.