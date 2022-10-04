comscore Nothing Ear (Stick) to launch globally on October 26 at 7.30 pm IST
Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds to launch on October 26: Check details

Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds have a stick-like casing that’s easy to carry and is expected to fit snugly in the pocket.

Nothing has announced the launch of its second pair of TWS earbuds called Nothing Ear (Stick) for October 26. The global launch event will kick off at 15.00 BST i.e. 7.30 pm IST. The livestream of the event will be available on the company’s official website, social media handles and more. Also Read - Nothing Ear (Stick) design revealed in its entirety: Features a rolling mechanism like a lipstick tube

In terms of the description, the website reads, “Made not to be felt. Ergonomically moulded to your ears. Exceptional sound, powered by custom sound technology. Delivered in a uniquely compact case.” Also Read - New Nothing Phone 1 update makes camera better and fixes bugs, now available to everyone

One of the highlights of the earbuds is its new design. The earbuds have a stick-like casing that’s easy to carry and is expected to fit snugly in the pocket. Also Read - Nothing Ear (Stick) gets FCC approval; casing design details leaked

It is expected that the TWS earbuds will be available for purchase on Flipkart, just like Ear (1) and Phone (1).

Nothing Ear (stick) expected specification, features

The existing Ear (1) have a square-shaped casing, which isn’t pocket-friendly. The new Ear (stick), however, will eliminate the issue by offering a more mobile design.

The image shared by the brand shows off the case in White and Red color. Nothing as to the features of the earbuds have been revealed, but since the first teaser is out, we should learn more about the earbuds soon.

Previously, the earbuds were spotted on Amazon revealing the front side of the casing. The leaked image showed off the way the earbuds will be placed inside the case. Design-wise, the new earbuds will have a similar design as the Ear (1). The features, however, are expected to differ and may be upgraded.

Some certifications in the past have revealed that the Ear (stick) will have Bluetooth v5.2 support. The earbuds will also have an IP54 rating and support AI Bass. That’s pretty much what we know so far about the Ear (stick).

  • Published Date: October 4, 2022 4:48 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 4, 2022 5:01 PM IST
