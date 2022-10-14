comscore Nothing headphones renders surfaced online: How they might look
Nothing headphones renders hint at transparent design, LED light

As per the renders, the headphones are likely to come with LED strips placed on the earcups that resemble the design of Nothing Phone (1)' Glyph interface.

Untitled design - 2022-10-14T101010.866

Image: Yanko Design

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has teased another audio product of the company, a set of over-the-ear headphones this time. Pei has tweeted four images of a concept Nothing Headphone design, created by a fan. This hints that the company is gearing up to launch a pair of headphones soon. Also Read - Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds to launch on October 26: Check details

For the unversed, the company has already confirmed that it will launch its Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds on October 26. Also Read - New Nothing Phone 1 update makes camera better and fixes bugs, now available to everyone

Nothing Headphones renders

As per the renders, the headphones are likely to come with LED strips placed on the earcups that resemble the design of Nothing Phone (1)’ Glyph interface. Just like the two products launched by the company, the headphones are also expected to come with a transparent design language, which has now become a signature style of the brand.

The renders created by “Yanko Design” suggest black and white colour variants. To these renders, the company CEO responded with a “crazy cool” comment.

For the unversed, the new Ear (stick), however, will eliminate the issue by offering a more mobile design.

The image shared by the brand shows off the case in White and Red color. Nothing as to the features of the earbuds have been revealed, but since the first teaser is out, we should learn more about the earbuds soon.

Previously, the earbuds were spotted on Amazon revealing the front side of the casing. The leaked image showed off the way the earbuds will be placed inside the case. Design-wise, the new earbuds will have a similar design as the Ear (1). The features, however, are expected to differ and may be upgraded.

Some certifications in the past have revealed that the Ear (stick) will have Bluetooth v5.2 support. The earbuds will also have an IP54 rating and support AI Bass. That’s pretty much what we know so far about the Ear (stick).

  • Published Date: October 14, 2022 11:35 AM IST
