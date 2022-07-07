comscore Nothing introduces NFTs ahead of Phone (1) launch: How to get it
Nothing introduces NFTs for its community members ahead of Phone (1) launch

Nothing said that it will start airdropping its Black Dots NFTs to community investors who have registered for the update starting July 7.

Nothing NFTs

Image: Nothing

Nothing is all set to launch its very first smartphone dubbed as the Nothing Phone (1) on July 12. Ahead of the official launch, the company has been busy creating a buzz around the phone by teasing details about the phone and by making the pre-order passes available to the interested users. Now, in another such move, Nothing has plunged into the NFT (non-fungible token) space by introducing its own NFTs dubbed as the Nothing Black Dots. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) new feature confirmed: Device to get in-display fingerprint sensor

Nothing has partnered with Ethereum-based scaling solution company called Polygon to bring its NFTs to life. “Specifically designed for the Nothing community, the NFT loyalty program — built on Polygon — will allow members access to exclusive community content; unlock special perks such as discounts on merchandise; gain entry into unique offline events, and more,” Polygon wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) pre-order pass now available on Flipkart: Check eligibility

“This launch is designed to take the Nothing brand beyond consumer tech, making it one of the first in the sector to bridge real-world products with the fast-growing Web3 space,” the blog added. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) to launch In India On July 12: Expected price, specifications and more

With its Black Dot NFTs, the company wants to make its Nothing Phone(1)and other ecosystem devices future-ready ‘by supporting sustainable and secure access to Web3 applications’.

What are Nothing’s Black Dot NFTs?

For those who are interested in adding a Nothing NFT to their collection, Black Dots NFTs are…well, nothing but a glass cube with a moving black dot with a metallic sound. “Here belief gets acknowledged. Contribution gets honoured. Beginning with a gift of a Black Dot NFT, reserved for our community investors. Proof you were here first. And your start of everything,” Nothing says in its description.

How can I get Nothing’s Black Dot NFT?

Nothing said that its community investors investors can buy and redeem its Black Dots NFTs starting today. Here’s how they can get them:

Step 1: Visit http://dots.nothing.tech

Step 2: Log in with a Nothing account. This email should be the same as the one you used on Crowdcube.

Step 3: Click Connect, or create your Crypto wallet.

Step 4: Go to My NFT Page.

Step 5: Here you will find your Black Dot on My NFT page after the 7 July Airdrop.

What are the key dates for redeeming Nothing’s Black Dot NFTs

Nothing in a thread on Twitter said that interested community can register on http://dots.nothing.tech between July 5 and August 12 at 23:59 BST or 4:29AM the following day. Once registered, Nothing will airdrop the update between July 7 and August 13 at 10:00 BST or 2:30PM IST following which users will be able to redeem these NFTs to access exclusive benefits.

  • Published Date: July 7, 2022 12:41 PM IST

