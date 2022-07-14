Nothing Offering Black Dot Nft To Buyers Who Pre Book Phone 1 On Flipkart How To Get It

Flipkart is offering something extra for buyers planning to buy the Nothing Phone 1. The e-commerce website will be conducting the first sale of the phone on July 21. Flipkart is partnering with Nothing for the first NFT drop at FireDrops. FireDrops is hosted on the popular Polygon blockchain. Also Read - Nothing’s Carl Pei says smartphone market isn’t very competitive right now

Who will get the NFT Drops?

Flipkart customers who have pre-booked and subsequently purchased a Nothing phone during the pre-book sale period would be airdropped Nothing Community Dots. What these Dots will do is it will provide access to unlock special perks for Nothing fans, including early access to new products and offline events. The Community Dots is hosted on Polygon Web3 infrastructure. The Nothing NFT Drop on FireDrops is powered by GuardianLink – an NFT ecosystem company enabling brands and artists to launch NFTs. Also Read - Nothing official issues a statement after the brand gets accused of discrimination

Flipkart claims that FireDrops is its entry into Web3. Earlier, with the launch of Flipkart Labs, the company announced its intention to explore NFT-related use cases which can change the shopping experience of its users. FireDrops is a feature that will be available on the Flipkart Android and iOS application from 22 July onwards. It will enable limited-edition Nothing Community Dots NFTs to be claimed by users who have purchased the Nothing phone (1). Also Read - Nothing Phone 1 in pics: Check if its worth the wait and price

Buyers who have pre-ordered Nothing Phone 1 on Flipkart can follow simple steps to get their NFTs. The Community Dots NFTs will be available on Flipkart between 12th to 18th July.

How initiate the process to get Black Dot NFT:

– Complete the payment to make the purchase of Phone (1)

– Flipkart will send an email after 7-10 days from the delivery date

– Customers can follow the steps on the email to claim their Black Dot NFT

Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart, said, “Flipkart has always been at the forefront of innovation across all facets of digital commerce. We are delighted to join hands with Nothing to bring our customers into the Web3 playground with the very first NFT drop at Flipkart FireDrops, hosted on Polygon’s blockchain.

Nothing recently announced the Nothing Community Dots which were offered to the company’s community investors as well as to the customers who pre-booked the Nothing Phone 1.

“We recently announced the Nothing Community Dots to create more meaningful connections with our community. This is a step further in that direction”, said Manu Sharma, VP and GM, Nothing India. He added, “We recently introduced Phone (1), our first smartphone and the gateway to future connected and open product ecosystem. Going forward, we also plan to make not just the phone category, but other ecosystem devices future-ready by enabling sustainable and secure access to Web3.”

Arjun Kalsy, VP of Growth at Polygon said “NFTs can completely remold the e-commerce experience, unlocking verifiable digital ownership, increased utility, and greater community engagement. We’re delighted to be supporting Flipkart and Nothing in pioneering this innovation in an environmentally-friendly fashion.”