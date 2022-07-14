Nothing launched its first smartphone in India, Nothing Phone (1) at a starting price of Rs 32,999. However, the company was not in use just for this reason, a huge controversy had sparked during the launch event that resulted in “#boycottnothing” and “DearNothing” on Twitter. Nothing has now responded to the allegations with a statement explaining the brand’s perspective on the matter. Also Read - Twitter says not planning to fire many employees but restructuring underway

#BoycottNothing, #DearNothing trend on Twitter: What exactly went down

The #BoycottNothing, #DearNothing trends were triggered when YouTube channel Prasadtechintelugu released a video following the Nothing Phone (1) launch, where he jokingly said that the brand did not give review units. He mentioned that the other publications had already received them. This caught fire in no time and the South Indian tech community openly criticized the brand for not giving review units to the creators in South India. Also Read - Nothing Phone 1 in pics: Check if its worth the wait and price

In the video, the YouTuber unboxed a fake Nothing Phone (1) box that had a (fake) letter that read, ” “Hi Prasad, this device is not for South Indian people. Thank you.” This was meant to be a prank but it led to thousands of tweets bashing the company.

Later, the YouTuber clarified the situation via YouTube Shorts and took down the said video.

The original video has since been taken down, with its creator posting a clarification through YouTube Shorts.

To this, Nothing has now responded to the allegations with a statement. Nothing VP and general manager, Manu Sharma, shared a statement explaining that the brand had planned to send devices in a phased manner. According to him, “As part of the roll out, many content creators including regional language journalists, have received the units.”