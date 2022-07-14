comscore Nothing issues statement after it faces backlash from South Indian tech community
  • Home
  • News
  • Nothing Official Issues Statement Boycottnothing Dearnothing Twitter Accused Of Discrimination
News

Nothing official issues a statement after the brand gets accused of discrimination

News

After the launch of Nothing Phone 1, #BoycottNothing trends on Twitter and gets accused of discriminating against the South Indian tech community.

Nothing Phone 1 Launch

Nothing launched its first smartphone in India, Nothing Phone (1) at a starting price of Rs 32,999. However, the company was not in use just for this reason, a huge controversy had sparked during the launch event that resulted in “#boycottnothing” and “DearNothing” on Twitter. Nothing has now responded to the allegations with a statement explaining the brand’s perspective on the matter. Also Read - Twitter says not planning to fire many employees but restructuring underway

#BoycottNothing, #DearNothing trend on Twitter: What exactly went down

The #BoycottNothing, #DearNothing trends were triggered when YouTube channel Prasadtechintelugu released a video following the Nothing Phone (1) launch, where he jokingly said that the brand did not give review units. He mentioned that the other publications had already received them. This caught fire in no time and the South Indian tech community openly criticized the brand for not giving review units to the creators in South India. Also Read - Nothing Phone 1 in pics: Check if its worth the wait and price

In the video, the YouTuber unboxed a fake Nothing Phone (1) box that had a (fake) letter that read, ” “Hi Prasad, this device is not for South Indian people. Thank you.” This was meant to be a prank but it led to thousands of tweets bashing the company.

Later, the YouTuber clarified the situation via YouTube Shorts and took down the said video.

The original video has since been taken down, with its creator posting a clarification through YouTube Shorts.

To this, Nothing has now responded to the allegations with a statement. Nothing VP and general manager, Manu Sharma, shared a statement explaining that the brand had planned to send devices in a phased manner. According to him, “As part of the roll out, many content creators including regional language journalists, have received the units.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 14, 2022 10:54 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nothing releases a statement after #BoycottNothing trends online: What exactly went down
News
Nothing releases a statement after #BoycottNothing trends online: What exactly went down
Twitter says not planning to fire many employees but restructuring underway

News

Twitter says not planning to fire many employees but restructuring underway

Samsung unveils world's fastest graphics DRAM chip

News

Samsung unveils world's fastest graphics DRAM chip

Samsung Galaxy M13 series launch in India today: What to expect

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M13 series launch in India today: What to expect

Here are all the games coming to PlayStation Plus in July

Gaming

Here are all the games coming to PlayStation Plus in July

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nothing releases a statement after #BoycottNothing trends online: What exactly went down

Twitter says not planning to fire many employees but restructuring underway

Samsung unveils world's fastest graphics DRAM chip

Here are all the games coming to PlayStation Plus in July

High-five emoji is finally coming your iPhone, Android phone this year

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Steps and Learn

Nothing Phone 1: Price in India and everything else

Nothing Phone (1) hands-on: Walking a tightrope in style

Check out the top 5 5G ready smartphones under rs 15000

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications

News

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications
How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

News

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more
Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

News

Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999