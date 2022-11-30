Nothing’s Carl Pei has confirmed Android 13 Closed Beta for the Nothing Phone (1). The handset is also confirmed to get the Open Beta program later in December. The Nothing OS based on the Android 13 OS is expected to bring some major improvements to the device since the Nothing OS skin in itself is close to stock Android. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3T is eligible for the Android 13 Open Beta update in India

Nothing Phone (1) Android 13 Closed Beta

Carl Pei on Twitter has revealed that the Nothing OS based on Android 13 will be tested in the Closed Beta starting today (November 30). However, the registration details for the Closed Beta are yet to be given out. Also, the region-wise availability of the beta program is also not clear, as of yet. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) to soon receive its first Android 13 beta update: Carl Pei teases

We expect the details to be out in some time. Meanwhile, Carl has also confirmed that the Open beta program will also be released in two weeks. Following this, Nothing has confirmed a stable Android 13 release later next year.

Nothing has been working on fixing several bugs in the Nothing OS on Android 12. Some bugs including launcher crashes, brightness issues, and more were spotted by a few users and Nothing has apparently fixed some of such bugs.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

Nothing Phone (1) was launched back in July as the brand’s first smartphone. It has a 6.55-inch 120Hz refresh rate display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It is an OLED panel with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a dual camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. The device has a 16MP selfie snapper on the front.

It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Nothing worked with Qualcomm to bring wireless and reverse wireless charging to the phone. It has 15W wireless and 5W reverse wireless charging.