The much-awaited Nothing Phone (1) was available for pre-order ahead of the launch. However, customers who pre-booked the smartphone still haven’t received it yet. Nothing India head Manu Sharma has acknowledged the delay in the shipment via Twitter today, promising to resolve it as soon as possible. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) next sale date revealed: Check price and offers

According to Sharma, “The delay is due to the ramp-up of production as it’s not just a simple back panel design but it consists of many parts. We’re making effort to deliver most orders by this weekend & White before 3 Aug.” Also Read - Nothing Phone 1 first sale today: Check sale time, introductory prices and other details

Update on Phone (1) Pre-Order delivery: We sincerely apologize for this delay. — Manu Sharma (@buildingnothing) July 26, 2022

He further clarified that the 12+256GB white variant will “go on special sale” at 12 pm on July 27 on Flipkart. Notably, it will only be available for pre-order customers.

The pre-order customers who have bought the Phone (1) and who are still not able to buy Nothing charger at INR 1499 special price; we are fixing the tech glitch today and it will be available by end of the day today for you to purchase. — Manu Sharma (@buildingnothing) July 26, 2022

Nothing Phone (1) price, sale offers

The buyers who will purchase the Nothing Phone 1 today will be able to get the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage at Rs 31,999. The 8GB RAM and 256GB variant at Rs 34,999 and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant at Rs 37,999.

It comes in black and white colour options.

For the unversed, just a week after the launch, the smartphone is receiving its first update. This update aims to improve the experience of users by fixing some bugs that users noticed while using the handset. The Nothing Phone (1)’s first-ever software OTA update brings bug fixes and improvements. It is sized at 93.81MB and is being rolled out in all regions including India. Some of the notable changes that the update brings is optimizing the battery life of the phone.

Currently, the phone is out of stock on Flipkart. The next sale for the Nothing Phone (1) will take place on July 30 on Flipkart at 12 PM.