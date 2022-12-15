As promised by Carl Pei, the Nothing Phone (1) is now receiving the Android 13 Open Beta update. The Closed Beta update for the phone was rolled out last month, i.e. in November and the Open Beta was said to launch in two weeks. Also Read - Nothing has sold 1 million products since its launch

Nothing Phone (1) starts receiving Android 13 Open Beta

The Open Beta update is now here for those who signed up previously. It is rolling out in a gradual manner and so it may take some time to reach your Phone (1) if you haven't received it already.

The Open Beta update offers early access to the latest Android OS, i.e. Android 13 to Phone (1) users. Users can test the features of the OS and if noticed any bugs or issues can share their feedback.

Having said that, the Beta update is only for testers and the stable update, which everyone’s been waiting for will be released next year. Looking at the pace of the beta update timeline, the stable isn’t too far away.

However, the exact release date is yet to be known. We expect it to be released in early 2023.

In related news, Carl Pei recently confirmed that there won’t be a Phone (2) anytime soon, and rather the brand will focus on updates for the Phone (1). This is exciting news for Phone (1) users but a disappointment for those interested in more Nothing products.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) was launched earlier this year globally and in India. The smartphone comes with a unique design on the back. It sports a 6.55-inch display with FHD+ resolution. It is an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

As for cameras, it has a dual camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. There’s a 16MP selfie shooter on the front.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Nothing worked with Qualcomm to bring wireless and reverse wireless charging to the phone. It has 15W wireless and 5W reverse wireless charging.